The women’s track roster continues to grow at Lewis-Clark State, with the addition of three to the team in the fall, including Lewiston High School’s Anika Grogan.
Also coming aboard in the fall will be Alexa Horsley and Rylie Overton.
Grogan ran two years of varsity track for the Bengals. She set a personal-best time of 12.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash during the Lewiston Invitational meet March 15 and had a top time of 26.59 in the 200. In that meet in March, Grogan also competed in the 400 and 1,600 relays. While at Lewiston, Grogan also competed in basketball, golf and cross country.
“Anika is a young lady that I’ve had my eye on since I saw her run last year,” LCSC assistant coach Cyrus Hall explained. “She is a positive and energetic girl on the track and is driven off the track. She is relatively new to the sport, so with such a low training age she could blossom into a really fantastic sprinter at L-C. She ran the 100 one time last year at regionals and qualified for State which is pretty incredible. Aside from her talent, we are getting a quality person and teammate. She fits well with what I am looking for, which are athletes who really want to get better and are willing to put in the work. We are very fortunate to get her and are looking forward to watching her grow here at L-C.”
Horsley, a native of Soda Springs, Idaho, competes in events on the track and in the field. She ran a personal best of 28.04 (200) and 1:02.27 (400). In the triple jump, she hit a mark of 33 feet, 9.75 inches.
Overton prepped at Cove High School in Cove, Ore. As a junior, she set career-best marks in the shot put (28-11), discus (96-6) and javelin (105-4). She also played volleyball and basketball, maintaining a spot on the school’s honor roll.
GOLFFive from Idaho earn All-Big Sky honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — A total of five Idaho golfers were honored as the Big Sky released its golf teams Wednesday.
Three women and two men earned awards from the conference. Valeria Patino was the lone Vandal golfer to earn a first-team mention.
Patino, a junior from Coronado, Panama, finished fifth at the BYU at Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, on March 10 in her final event of the season, earning women’s golfer of the week honors. She also placed ninth in a loaded field Feb. 25 at the Gold Rush in Long Beach, Calif. It is the second consecutive season Patino earned first-team honors, after taking second-team recognition as a freshman.
Vicky Tsai and Eddie Hsu earned second- and third-team accolades, respectively. Tsai, a sophomore from New Taipei City, Taiwan, finished in the top-three for Idaho in both spring tournaments, including taking 15th overall at the Entrada Classic. Hsu, also a sophomore from Hsinchu, Taiwain, improved in her second season with the Vandals to earn third team accolades.
On the men’s side, Joseph Glenn was a second-team selection, while Jackson Jacob earned a third-team nod.
Glenn, a sophomore from Post Falls, led Idaho for much of his first full year with the Vandals. His best performance of the spring came at the Joust at Goose Creek on Feb. 25 at Mira Loma, Calif., where he took sixth overall to lead the team.
Jacob, of Langley, B.C., had a strong freshman campaign. He led the Vandals at the team’s tournament, the Bandon Dunes Championship on March 10 in Bandon, Ore., in the final tournament of the year.