Just one day after the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team had to postpone its season-opening exhibition game set for Friday because of a positive coronavirus test, the women’s team met a similar fate.
A statement released by the athletic department said several members of the Warriors women’s program came up with positive tests, and it forced the postponement of a home doubleheader set for Nov. 14-15 against Carroll.
The school said the games, which were scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Activity Center, will be attempted to be made up at some point.
The cases among the two teams are thought to be the first known positive cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes at the college.
The identities of the members of each team who tested positive were not released because of privacy laws.
The Warriors, who finished the 2019-20 season 21-10, are ranked No. 26 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll. LCSC, which is favored to win in its first season in the Cascade Conference, tentatively now will play its opener at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Activity Center against Cascade foe Northwest.