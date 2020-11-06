Like many college sports programs around the country, the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team hasn’t had an abundance of time to get back into the swing of practices and games after a nationwide shutdown in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most of our kids couldn’t get into a gym all summer,” longtime Warriors coach Brian Orr said at the team’s preseason news conference Thursday. “So we were curious to how they were going to return in terms of physical conditioning. And surprisingly, they weren’t that far behind.”
No players were available because of coronavirus testing taking place Thursday.
In last season’s Frontier Conference tournament, LCSC took care of 17th-ranked Montana Western 75-58 in the semifinal round, but fell 69-66 to Providence (Mont.) in the conference championship game. It left LCSC, ranked No. 21 at the time, with a sense of urgency heading into its National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I national tournament opener against No. 10 Talladega.
“I thought we all had extremely high expectations going into the tournament last year,” Orr said. “We were playing some of our best basketball at the end. There was a lot of growth there.”
However, the game was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Now — in their first year in the 12-team Cascade Conference — the Warriors return 10 players, including four seniors, as they tip off the season at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Activity Center against former Frontier Conference foe Carroll College. LCSC is not allowing fans in attendance.
“My initial reaction is that this league has gotten a lot better,” Orr said of the teams in the Cascade. “In the past, you could not play your best game against the bottom teams in that conference and still win. I think that’s changed. You can’t take anyone lightly.”
First-team All-FC honoree and All-American Kiara Burlage will return for her senior season, coming off per-game averages of 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 32.4 minutes.
The other three seniors — Jansen Edmiston (All-FC honorable mention), Abbie Johnson (9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Peyton Souvenir (7.2 points, 3.9 assists) — also should emerge as the core leaders for the Warriors, who begin the season No. 26 in the preseason coaches’ poll.
With the graduation of Jamie Nielson, who also was an All-American last year, junior Abby Farmer will be another returning player who could see a pathway to a larger role in 2020-21.
“We take our practice stats and we try to track who’s winning,” Orr said. “Abby Farmer has been at the top of that list, and she’s never been close to that. That’s someone who’s playing with extreme confidence.”
Junior Heidi Sellmann still is working her way back from a knee injury suffered in 2019, appearing in just three games for the Warriors. But she is inching closer to an impactful return.
“I’m excited to have her back,” Orr said. “She’s done everything except contact, and she might be our best 3-point shooter, drill after drill, and we plan to take advantage of that strength. ... We’re just waiting for the green light.”
Sophomore Hannah Broyles, an incoming transfer from Treasure Valley Community College and a Moscow High School graduate, also will start the season on the sideline as she battles an ankle sprain.
Freshman Callie Stevens of Bellarmine Prep and Maddie Holm from Saint Helens High School round out the newcomers for LCSC.
