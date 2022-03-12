The Lewis-Clark State women hadn’t played a game in 13 days, and their lack of synchronization was obvious.
And irrelevant. Their opponent hadn’t played in 15 days.
Hannah Broyles scored 18 points Friday as the Warriors downed MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 62-45 in a ragged first-round game of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament in Plainview, Texas.
The sixth-seeded Warriors probably will need to raise their game at 3 p.m. Pacific today when they face host school and No. 3 seed Wayland Baptist (32-3) in a second-round game. The winner advances to the final 16 starting Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.
There was a lengthy gap between the conference tournaments and the start of the NAIA event, and both teams battled rust most of the game in a duel of air balls, traveling calls and ballhandling foibles.
But the Warriors (28-4) capitalized on superior quickness and stamina, sharpening their transition game in the second half and winning handily.
“I thought our defense was the difference,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “We did a great job of contesting shots and we were able to force several turnovers.”
Broyles, a junior guard from Moscow, thrived on the quicker tempo after halftime, collecting 15 points in the second half and finishing with three 3-pointers and as many steals.
Freshman guard Ellie Sander came off the bench for 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, and sophomore forward Maddie Holm added eight points and seven boards. Junior post Sara Muehlhausen chipped in six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
But LCSC’s biggest asset was its zone defense, which held the Pioneers (18-12) to 17-for-70 (24.3 percent) shooting. Perhaps tempted by the zone, MidAmerica insistently heaved 3s despite dismal results, going 4-for-37 (10.8 percent) from that range. Warrior shooters didn’t fare better, going 26-for-75 (34.7 percent0 overall and 8-for-27 (29.6 percent)from beyond the arc.
LCSC star sophomore guard Callie Stevens, who’s been the picture of consistency for most the season, looked out of rhythm for the second consecutive game, missing 11 of her 13 shots, committing four turnovers and scoring six points.
She drained two early 3s, including one in transition to pump a Warrior lead to 20-8. But she grew quiet thereafter and spent the late stages on the bench without appearing to be injured. She played 17 minutes.
“Offensively, it wasn’t always pretty,” Orr said, “but we had some good moments, and several players stepped up and hit some big shots when we needed them. Our transition game was the best part of our offense. However, we have to do a better job of moving the ball. I’m not sure why we have gotten away from it, but it’s something we need to bring back. Hopefully, it starts tomorrow.”
The Warriors struggled with the girth of MidAmerica post Megan Scott, who tallied 14 points and 15 rebounds but at times looked exhausted.
LCSC’s hopes against Wayland Baptist might hinge on keeping a snappy pace without coughing the ball up so often. The Queens, making their 29th appearance in the NAIA tourney, shot 55 percent Friday in thumping Our Lady of the Lake 89-68.
MIDAMERICA NAZARENE (18-12)
Sargent 2-6 1-2 6, Smith 2-13 0-0 5, Ostenson 1-7 2-2 4, Gooch 1-9 0-0 1, Roulston 0-3 0-2 0, Scott 6-10 2-7 14, Bozic 2-5 0-0 5, Gonzalez 1-10 0-2 3, Hayward 1-3 0-0 2, Nachbar 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-70 7-17 45.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (28-4)
Stevens 2-13 0-0 6, Holm 4-15 0-0 8, Muehlhausen 3-5 0-2 6, Broyles 7-17 1-1 18, Sellman 2-3 0-0 6, Sander 4-8 1-2 11, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Clabby 2-3 0-0 4, Schroeder 1-6 0-0 3, Weaver 1-2 0-0 2, Sides 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-75 2-5 62.
MidAmerica Nazarene 6 13 16 10—45
Lewis-Clark State 14 14 16 18—62
3-point goals — MidAmerica Nazarene 4-37 (Sargent 1-4, Bozic 1-4, Smith 1-8, Gonzalez 1-8, Nachbar 0-1, Hayward 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ostenson 0-4, Gooch 0-6), Lewis-Clark State 8-27 (Broyles 3-9, Sander 2-5, Stevens 2-7, Schroeder 1-3, Holm 0-3). Rebounds — MidAmerica Nazarene 55 (Scott 15), Lewis-Clark State 53 (Sellman 11). Assists — MidAmerica Nazarene 8 (Scott 2), Lewis-Clark State 12 (Clabby 5). Total fouls — MidAmerica Nazarene 11, Lewis-Clark State 17. A — 50.