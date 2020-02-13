KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team remained in the same spot in the NAIA Division I coaches top 25 poll, it was announced Wednesday.
The Warriors (16-6), who after starting the new year with two straight losses have won seven of their past eight games to vault into a tie for first place in the Frontier Conference, stayed at No. 21 in the latest rankings. In their previous outing, Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson each posted career highs in points as LCSC beat Montana Tech 76-62 on Saturday at the Activity Center.
As a team, the Warriors currently are third in NAIA DI in free-throw percentage (78.4 percent). Burlage is eighth in field-goal percentage (55 percent) and 15th in free-throw percentage (84.8 percent).
The Warriors will continue their homestand at 5:30 p.m. today against Providence.
MEN’S TENNIS
LCSC stays in poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite losing three of their first four matches, the Warriors stayed at No. 25 in the NAIA Division I men’s tennis poll, it was announced.
LCSC fell to NCAA Division I teams Idaho and Idaho State while beating NCAA Division III Whitworth, 6-1, on Sunday.
The Warriors will continue their homestand with three matches this weekend, starting with a 5 p.m. match Saturday against George Fox.