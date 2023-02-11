LCSC women rally to take down Southern Oregon

LCSC forward Maddie Holm, right, had 17 points and 14 rebounds Friday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

ASHLAND, Ore. — In a game that was similar to the first time the teams played earlier this season, the result turned out the same for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team.

Junior guard Callie Stevens had 19 points, five assists and three steals Friday as the 10th-ranked Warriors took down Southern Oregon 77-67 in a Cascade Conference game at Lithia Motors Pavilion.

