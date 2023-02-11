LCSC women rally to take down Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — In a game that was similar to the first time the teams played earlier this season, the result turned out the same for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team.
Junior guard Callie Stevens had 19 points, five assists and three steals Friday as the 10th-ranked Warriors took down Southern Oregon 77-67 in a Cascade Conference game at Lithia Motors Pavilion.
“This was definitely a hard-fought win,” coach Brian Orr said. “SOU came out on fire and we struggled shooting in the first quarter. This was the first time in a couple months that we didn’t do a very good job of taking care of the ball, but give credit to SOU’s defense for its 10 steals. Take away the turnovers and the first frame and our offense was effective all game.”
With the victory, the Warriors (23-2, 18-1) kept pace with 14th-ranked Eastern Oregon (23-2, 18-1) for the top spot in the conference standings with three games remaining for each team. The Mountaineers, who have won 13 consecutive games, downed Bushnell 74-58 in other action.
Junior forward Maddie Holm contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds and three steals for LCSC, which forced 20 turnovers despite committing 20 miscues of its own. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Brianna Phiakhamngon had 23 points for the Raiders (19-6, 15-4), who shot just 10-for-32 (31.3%) in the second half. Kami Walk finished with 16 points.
In the game the two teams played Jan. 14 at the P1FCU Activity Center, Southern Oregon raced out to an 18-4 lead just 5:28 into the contest, but the Warriors rallied for a 54-48 victory.
This time, the Raiders had a 19-9 lead with 1:46 left in the first quarter, but LCSC once again took the dagger and responded in kind.
The Warriors actually went on a 13-2 run in a four-minute stretch to take a 22-21 lead with 8:04 to go in the second quarter, but Southern Oregon held a five-point advantage almost three minutes later after Phiakhamngon hit a 3.
LCSC punched back and took a 38-35 edge with 1:52 left as senior guard Hannah Broyles hit one from long distance. But the Raiders tallied the final four points of the quarter and went into the locker room up 39-38.
The Warriors started to take charge in the third quarter as they went on a 15-0 spurt in a four-minute period midway through. Stevens scored eight of her points, and sophomore forward Mataya Green finished the run with a layup at the 3:26 mark for a 55-44 LCSC advantage.
Just as quick, Southern Oregon responded by scoring the final eight points of the quarter, culminated by a Mallory Williams 3 to get within 55-52 heading to the fourth.
A 10-2 run to start the fourth by the Warriors upped their cushion to 65-54, but the Raiders had a final run left in them. Southern Oregon tallied eight more unanswered points to get within 65-62 with 3:07 left. It was four with two minutes to go, but Broyles hit a huge 3 and after a turnover, Stevens finished a layup for a nine-point edge with less than a minute remaining.
“Our second half defense was the difference,” Orr said. “Limiting their second chance points was another key factor. So happy for our players. We had several who really stepped up when we needed them to, and they all really competed and found a way to get it done.”
After LCSC missed 10 of its first 16 shots, it wound up 31-for-61 (50.8%) for the game, including 11-of-24 (45.8%) from 3-point range. The Warriors also held advantages in points off turnovers (21-14), points in the paint (38-24) and fast-break points (21-9).