Occasionally, teams need a “get right” game.
Usually those games come after a loss, but for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team, it came after forfeits to Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon because of COVID-19 protocols. The forfeits dropped LCSC from second to fourth in the Cascade Conference.
The Warriors had their “get right” game Friday in their return to play after an 11-day hiatus, routing Cascade Conference foe Corban 105-52 at the P1FCU Activity Center, piling up their second-highest point total of the season.
“Winning isn’t easy,” LCSC women’s coach Brian Orr said. “We lost a couple days of practice this week. Our prep work was a little rough, but we came out and shot the ball extremely well and our defense was pretty stellar all night.”
No kidding it did. In the first 12 minutes of the game, seven different players scored, four of them made two or more field goals and four of them totaled four or more points as LCSC (13-3, 7-3) raced out to a 31-8 advantage.
“We love 30 point quarters,” Orr said. “We played extremely well inside and out and our fast-break brought it all together.”
Corban (2-16, 1-10) didn’t know what hit it. By the time it knew what happened, LCSC was up by 30 early in the second. Corban hit double digits for the game at the 8:15 mark after a Gemma LaVergne free throw.
Corban would score 22 points in the second but constantly were being harassed and bullied by LCSC defenders. So much so that Corban finished just 20-for-58 (34.5 percent) overall in the game, and was only 2-for-14 (14.3 percent) beyond the arc.
“Our perimeter defense played extremely well tonight,” Orr said. “Especially in the first half, our first-shot defense was fantastic.”
Lewis-Clark State also won the rebounding battle 42-31 and outscored Corban in the paint 40-22..
“We’ve done a really good job on the glass all season,” Orr said. “I thought in the second half we slowed down a bit but overall we couldn’t be happier with our performance.”
LCSC’s offensive output was as effective as its defense, especially from outside. Lewis-Clark State finished 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) from 3 and converted 42 of its 76 attempts (55.3 percent) from the field.
“It felt like everything was falling in the first half,” said Orr of his team’s 24-for-39 (61.5 percent) showing in the first 20 minutes. “We cooled down a bit in the second half, but the way we shared the ball and shot effectively from 3, it was really nice to see.”
LCSC didn’t take its foot off the gas at any point, scoring the first 12 points
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens, who finished with a game-high 27 points, hit a corner 3 with two minutes remaining to give LCSC its 100th point.
The point total only trails the 113 LCSC had in a 74-point win Nov. 27 against Pacific Union at the William Jessup Tournament in Rocklin, Calif.
“When you’re making 3s, it loosens everyone up,” Orr said. “We had so many players play well tonight. I’m really happy with our performance tonight.”
LCSC took care of the basketball, with only nine turnovers. On the flip side, it managed to register 21 turnovers off of Corban.
Four other players scored in double figures for LCSC.
Sophomore forward Holm had 22 points and 11 rebounds, junior post Sara Muehlhausen tallied 15 points and nine rebounds, junior guard Hannah Broyles (formerly of Moscow High School) notched 12 points and junior guard Adyson Clabby finished with 10 points and 10 assists.
Holly Golenor had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Corban. LaVergne finished with 14 points and six assists. Madison Hodnett contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.
CORBAN (2-16, 1-10)
Golenor 10-18 0-0 20, LaVergne 3-9 6-6 14, Hodnett 4-9 4-4 12, McCoy 1-10 0-0 2, Tsutsui 0-3 0-2 0, Wyllie 2-7 0-0 4, Moppin-Sumey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 10-12 52.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-3, 7-3)
Stevens 10-16 3-5 27, Holm 10-15 0-0 22, Muehlhausen 7-11 1-1 15, Broyles 3-13 3-3 12, Clabby 5-6 0-1 10, Schroeder 4-7 0-0 11, Green 3-7 2-2 8, Sides 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-76 9-12 105.
Corban 8 22 11 11—52
Lewis-Clark State 31 30 17 27—105
3-point goals — Corban 2-14 (LaVergne 2-6, Tsutsui 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Wyllie 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 12-23 (Stevens 4-7, Schroeder 3-5, Broyles 3-8, Holm 2-2, Sides 0-1). Rebounds — Corban 31 (Golenor, Hodnett 11), Lewis-Clark State 43 (Holm 10). Assists — Corban 12 (LaVergne 6), Lewis-Clark State 28 (Clabby 10). Total fouls — Corban 9, Lewis-Clark State 8. A — 235.
