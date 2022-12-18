EUGENE, Ore. — There's going to be games where Lewis-Clark State women's basketball standout Callie Stevens just is going to have an off game and the other players around her are going to have to step it up. That's what happened Sunday.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles led three Warriors in double figures with 23 points as they pulled away from a pesky Bushnell team 74-58 at the Morse Center in an early-season battle of two of the three teams atop the Cascade Conference.
"We shot better every quarter and I thought our fourth quarter was some of our best of the season," coach Brian Orr said. "Hannah got on a roll and it spread to the rest of the team. Bushnell went over the top of our press and when we pulled it off. Our defensive intensity really picked up and that shifted the momentum."
Sophomore guard Ellie Sander continued her tear of late with 12 points and seven rebounds for the 10th-ranked Warriors (10-1, 5-0), who have won 10 consecutive games after dropping the Oct. 29 season-opener to Westmont (Calif.). Junior forward Maddie Holm had her best game since returning a little more than a week ago from injury with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
“We did a great job on the boards led by Maddie and Sara (Muehlhausen),” Orr said. “Our second-chance points and our points off of turnovers were big factors in getting us a win. This was another good road win and a good weekend to go into the break.”
Broyles also finished with six rebounds. Stevens, the team's leading scorer and the defending conference player of the year, was just 1-for-12 from the field and finished with three points but added five assists.
Aspen Slifka had 11 points and five rebounds to lead the Beacons (7-3, 4-1), who had a five-game winning streak snapped. Bella Pedrojetti had 10 points. Kalina Rojas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
LCSC surged in the second half behind hot shooting, as it made 19 of its 33 shots (57.6%) in the final two quarters to turn things around.
Bushnell had a 32-29 halftime advantage, and was up 42-33 with 7:47 remaining in the third quarter before the Warriors started to take command. They tallied the final 17 points of the period and surged to a 50-42 advantage. The Beacons never got any closer than five points the rest of the way.
LCSC had advantage in second-chance points (29-13), points off turnovers (24-3) and points in the paint (34-24). The Warriors also held Bushnell to just 21-of-72 (29.2%) shooting for the game.
Later in the day, the team was named by the conference as the team of the week after posting two wins during the weekend, each by 12 or more points.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at home against Eastern Oregon.