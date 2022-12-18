LCSC women

The Lewis-Clark State bench celebrates a made basket during Sunday's Cascade Conference game against Bushnell at the Morse Center in Eugene, Ore.

 Bushnell Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. — There's going to be games where Lewis-Clark State women's basketball standout Callie Stevens just is going to have an off game and the other players around her are going to have to step it up. That's what happened Sunday.

Junior guard Hannah Broyles led three Warriors in double figures with 23 points as they pulled away from a pesky Bushnell team 74-58 at the Morse Center in an early-season battle of two of the three teams atop the Cascade Conference.

