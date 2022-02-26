After a dominant start, the 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team looked in danger of finding itself embroiled in another nailbiter as Bushnell caught fire from distance and hung within five points for an extended stretch late in the third and early in the fourth quarter of a Cascade Conference Tournament semifinal Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Warrior sophomore guard Callie Stevens went to the foul line at 53-48 with 6:41 left to play, converting her first free throw before the second attempt skipped out of the hoop and shot hard to the left. Junior guard Rachel Schroeder claimed the ball on a split-second reflex grab and fired a long pass to Stevens, who had retreated beyond the arc and proceeded to drill a 3-pointer to establish an eight-point edge.
“Big board! Big board!” Stevens exclaimed, pulling Schroeder into a jubilant embrace as they entered a timeout.
Thus began a Lewis-Clark State tear down the stretch in a 71-53 victory to claim a place in the championship game. The top-seeded Warriors (27-3) will take on second seed Southern Oregon (27-5), 65-58 winners against Eastern Oregon, in the final at 7 p.m. Monday at the Activity Center.
“Big momentum swing in the game,” Lewis-Clark State coach Brian Orr said of the Schroeder-Stevens play. “Honestly at that point, I thought we were going to be able to close it out. That was a big offensive rebound for Rachel, big 3 for Callie. She wasn’t making them, but that got her going.”
Stevens would hit another 3 moments later, drive in for two mid-range jump shots, and make two more free throws to amass 13 fourth-quarter points — half her game-leading total of 26.
The Warrior men’s team, watching from the front row of the bleachers for the second consecutive game, led chants of “MVP! MVP!” as Stevens went to the line for the final time with under a minute on the clock.
“We were feeding off each other’s energy,” said Stevens, a ball of energy on court and in conversation who added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. “One person gets going, everybody gets going.”
Schroeder would finish with 11 points and two assists. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm made another well-rounded showing for LCSC with 10 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Sara Muehlhausen scored eight and collected 13 boards of her own.
Bushnell (19-13) was led in scoring by Libby Mathis, who totaled 10 points off 5-for-6 from the field. Aspen Slifka (nine points), Aly Mirabile (eight) and Sarah Reinecker (six) all hit 3s to help the Beacons fight back from a 37-26 halftime deficit to get as close as a single possession at 44-41, 46-43 and 48-45.
After the Warriors started slow in Tuesday’s quarterfinal-round game against College of Idaho, Orr predicted they might come out with more energy in this one as they adjusted to the later game time. That was indeed the case as they started with a 24-point opening quarter, fueled by 11 points from Stevens. A mid-game dry patch that bottomed out with a nine-point third quarter gave way to their biggest period of the game.
It was the second consecutive game of subpar 3-point shooting from the Warriors, who finished 6-for-25 (24 percent) from distance — well below their season average of 34.7 percent. A 54-38 advantage in rebounds helped counter that deficiency, as did a 9-for-10 mark in free throws, all of which came in the decisive fourth quarter.
“This gives us a lot of good energy moving forward,” Schroeder said. “We’ll be prepared. We’re going to take the day off tomorrow. We know what we have to do: Just keep rolling.”
BUSHNELL (19-13)
Slifka 3-7 0-0 9, Reinecker 2-8 0-0 6, Mirabile 3-13 0-0 8, Rojas 2-7 3-4 7, McKinney 3-12 0-0 6, Bailon 1-2 0-0 2, Pedrojetti 2-9 0-0 5, Mathis 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 21-64 3-6 53.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (27-3)
Muehlhausen 4-8 0-0 8, Holm 4-10 2-2 10, Stevens 10-22 3-5 26, Broyles 2-4 0-0 6, Sellman 0-5 0-0 0, Schroeder 4-10 2-2 11, Clabby 1-4 0-0 2, Sander 2-8 0-0 4, Green 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 28-73 9-10 71.
Bushnell 17 9 15 12—53
Lewis-Clark State 24 13 9 25—71
3-point goals — Bushnell 8-28 (Slifka 3-5, Mirabile 2-6, Reinecker 2-8, Pedrojetti 1-6, McKinney 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 6-25 (Stevens 3-11, Broyles 2-2, Schroeder 1-6, Sellmann 0-1, Clabby 0-1, Holm 0-2, Sander 0-2). Rebounds — Bushnell 38 (Mirabile 9), Lewis-Clark State 54 (Muehlhausen, Holm 13). Assists — Bushnell 12 (Mirabile 5), Lewis-Clark State 15 (Holm, Stevens 3). Total fouls — Bushnell 8, Lewis-Clark State 4. A — 462.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.