Stirrings of a possible upset were evident for much of the game, but the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team ultimately righted the ship Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center to top College of Idaho 60-53 and remain unbeaten in Cascade Conference play.

No such comeback was in store on the men’s side of the New Year’s eve doubleheader, where the Warriors fell into an immediate hole and ultimately lost to the Yotes 82-58.

Tags

Recommended for you