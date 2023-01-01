Stirrings of a possible upset were evident for much of the game, but the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team ultimately righted the ship Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center to top College of Idaho 60-53 and remain unbeaten in Cascade Conference play.
No such comeback was in store on the men’s side of the New Year’s eve doubleheader, where the Warriors fell into an immediate hole and ultimately lost to the Yotes 82-58.
Warriors struggle from distance
Normally known as a force from 3-point range, the Warrior women went a dismal 2-of-18 from beyond the arc in this game.
“Can we go inside?” LC women’s coach Brian Orr called out beseechingly during the opening quarter as one long-range attempt after another bricked off the rim and the Warriors sunk into an early deficit.
The Warriors ultimately did go inside, but it was a while before they would find consistent success even there.
LC trailed 16-10 through the opening quarter and battled for the lead through the second, ultimately nosing to a 25-24 halftime edge. The game remained deadlocked in the third — which saw each team add 12 points to its total — before the Warriors finally created separation over the course of the fourth.
“This was a tough game,” Orr said. “You’ve got to credit C of I — they played really physical, they got to our 3-point shooters, and we struggled. ... I thought we executed especially in the fourth quarter when we needed to.”
The single biggest thing missing from the LC arsenal was the offensive prowess of returning 2021-22 Cascade Conference player of the year Callie Stevens, who has been in a three-game slump of scoring three-or-fewer points. Stevens tallied only one point in this one, shooting 0-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 in free throws before going out because of a back injury with a minute remaining in the game. While short on direct point production herself, Stevens did lead the Warriors in assists with four.
Hannah Broyles — normally LC’s other top scorer — was also subpar, finishing with six points.
Stepping in to make the difference
More than anyone else, junior forward Maddie Holm stepped in to fill the offensive void in what Orr called “one of her best games.”
“She was huge in that fourth quarter,” he said.
Holm produced the only individual double-digit scoring output on the Warrior roster with a season-high 21 points — eight of those coming in the pivotal fourth quarter. She made the outing a double-double with 14 rebounds while adding two steals and two assists to boot.
Ellie Sander’s eight points included a field goal and pair of free throws early in the fourth that established the Warriors’ first two-possession lead of the night at 45-40, while Sara Muehlhausen had another big night on the boards, grabbing 13 rebounds to go with her seven points.
Freshmen Sitara Byrd and Payton Hymas came off the bench to make substantial contributions of their own. Byrd enjoyed 21 minutes of playing time and an efficient 3-for-5 showing en route to finishing with six points, five rebounds and a steal. Hymas had eight points and two boards in her 18 minutes of action.
“I think any time we go to the bench, we’ve never had a dropoff — we usually have more energy and it just starts to flow,” Orr said. “Our bench has been a big part of our team all season long and I’m positive they’re going to continue to get even more minutes.”
For C of I (8-5, 3-4), Riley Frith registered a team-high 14 points.
Men taken by storm
In the men’s contest, it was the visiting Yotes who brought an imposing 11-1 record to the court with a 6-0 Cascade Conference mark and a No. 3 national ranking in the NAIA.
Their play lived up to those glittering credentials as they stormed out to a 15-3 lead in the opening minutes.
Lewis-Clark State (6-7, 3-4) seemed thoroughly incapable of thwarting the C of I attack on the inside or mounting any offense of its own that could come close to keeping up. On a day when doing so was not to their credit, the Warrior men perfectly matched the women’s 3-point numbers, going 2-of-18.
The one real bright spot in the Warriors’ day came at the foul line, where they went 20-for-22 as a team. Leading in that category was freshman Colfax alum John Lustig, who shot a perfect 10-for-10.
Lustig totaled 12 points — tied for scoreleader status with Oreon Courtney, who registered his own 12 points plus a team-high seven boards on the day. Courtney’s deft maneuvering around the hoop on the inside in the second half was produced the only regular success LC saw from the field.
Caden Handran of C of I (12-1, 7-0) shot 6-for-6 from the field and 1-for-1 from the foul line to lead all scorers with 14 points.
WOMEN
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (8-5, 3-4)
Mitchell 3-15 1-2 7, Frith 5-12 1-2 14, Riggle 4-8 1-5 9, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Hirsch 1-4 0-1 2, French 1-4 0-0 3, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 2-7 0-0 5, Riley 3-12 3-5 10, Austin 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 20-70 6-15 53.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-1, 7-0)
Wilson 0-1 1-2 1, Clabby 0-1 0-0 0, Sander 3-8 2-2 8, Byrd 3-5 0-0 6, Muehlhausen 3-9 1-2 7, Holm 8-14 3-6 21, Stevens 0-6 1-2 1, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hymas 3-7 2-3 8, Broyles 3-12 0-0 6. Totals 24-64 10-17 60.
College of Idaho 16 8 12 17—53
Lewis-Clark State 10 15 12 23—60
3-point goals — C of I 7-25 (Mitchell 0-1, Frith 1-2, Riggle 1-5, Riley 3-5, Hirsch 0-1), LCSC 2-18 (Sander 0-1, Holm 2-5, Stevens 0-3, Broyles 0-7, Byrd 0-1, Hymas 0-1). Rebounds — C of I 48 (Mitchell 13), LCSC 51 (Holm 14). Assists — C of I 12 (Mitchell 4), LCSC 10 (Stevens 4).
———
MEN
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (12-1, 7-0)
Handran 6-6 1-1 14, Elzie 3-5 1-2 7, Robinett 2-7 0-0 4, O’Neil 5-10 0-0 11, Wyman 4-7 2-2 11, Morgan 3-9 0-0 7, Rogers 3-5 1-2 7, Radford 3-7 0-0 9, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-67 5-7 82.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-7, 3-4)
Lustig 1-3 10-10 12, Brown 3-8 3-3 9, Bennion 0-3 0-0 0, Courtney 6-14 0-0 12, Stockton 0-0 2-2 2, Hunt 1-3 3-4 5, Chaney 2-6 0-0 5, Peoples Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, Abram 1-1 0-1 2, Crosby 0-4 0-0 0, Warren 2-5 0-0 5, Meske 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 18-54 20-22 58.
Halftime — 48-20 C of I. 3-point goals — C of I 9-23 (Handran 1-1, Robinett 0-4, O’Neil 1-2, Wyman 1-2, Morgan 1-3, Radford 3-4, Cooper 0-2, Miller 2-5), LCSC 2-18 (Brown 0-3, Bennion 0-2, Crosby 0-3, Lustig 0-1, Chaney 1-5, Warren 1-4). Rebounds — C of I 40 (Rogers 10), LCSC 32 (Courtney 7). Assists — C of I 16 (Elzie, Morgan, Rogers 3), LCSC 6 (Lustig, Stockton 2).