The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team put together a couple of blowout victories against the College of Idaho this season, one of which came in the form a 75-39 thrashing on Jan. 9 at the Activity Center. The other came Feb. 6, when the Warriors ripped off a 76-57 win in Caldwell, Idaho.
LCSC (10-5) will have at least another two more shots against the College of Idaho (4-12) as the schools square off in a best-of-3 series starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at a fanless Activity Center. The winner will be crowned Cascade Conference champions and get an automatic bid to the upcoming NAIA national tournament, which begins March 12. Game 2 takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday. If a third game is necessary, it will take place Feb. 26 at a time to be determined. Home court advantage will be decided by a coin flip.
Game 1 originally was to be played at 7 p.m. today, but inclement weather the past few days forced a change in the schedule.
The 24th-ranked Warriors shouldn’t have a lot of trouble taking care of a struggling Yotes team, but they will look to improve on key areas which have held them back at times this season.
“The things we still have to do don’t change,” longtime coach Brian Orr said. “We still have to rebound the ball. We still have to play great first-shot defense and limit second and third attempts.
“This is a good team and we’re senior-laden. They know what it takes to win and what kind of effort it takes and I expect them to be fully prepared against C of I.”
Despite a few visible weaknesses, LCSC has the potential to make noise at the national level behind senior leadership and a balanced scoring attack. The Warriors sport a talented starting five who have played in all 15 games this year.
Leading the charge is senior forward Kiara Burlage, who scored her 1,000th career point Saturday in an 82-81 loss against Montana State Billings. She boasts a team-high 16.9 points and 6.5 boards per game on 48.8 percent shooting.
Her frontcourt mate, senior Abbie Johnson, has fulfilled expectations as the year has progressed. She leads the team in minutes per game at 31.7 and produces 12.4 points and 5.9 boards to go along with 1.4 steals.
Senior Peyton Souvenir has held down the point guard spot and has come through 8.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest. She logged a career-high 23 points and had nine assists Saturday.
Senior Jansen Edmiston (11.5 points) and junior Abby Farmer (7.9 points and 1.4 steals) also have played key roles for LCSC.
Outside of the starters, 6-foot-3 sophomore post Sara Muehlhausen has played an important role off the bench. She garnered the conference’s player of the week honor after a 14-point, six-rebound effort in the Jan. 9 win against the Yotes.
“We’re a really good team right now with transition offense,” Burlage said. “So we’ll need to keep running the floor, and focus on transition defense as well.
“And rebounding for sure. Rebound, rebound, rebound.”
The conference announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend these games, as well as any conference baseball or volleyball events for the immediate future. This, despite the fact the Idaho State Board of Education recently relaxed rules on attendance at college events.
