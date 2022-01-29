PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got off to a hot start, then cruised to the finish.
Five players scored in double figures for the 22nd-ranked Warriors as they disposed of Multnomah 91-78 in a Cascade Conference game Friday at Lytle Gymnasium.
“Aside from the third quarter, we were pretty good offensively,” Coach Brian Orr said. “On the other end, our defense was a step slow all night. We didn’t pressure the ball and that slowed our rotation.”
With the victory, LCSC (17-3, 11-3) pulled to within a half-game behind first-place Eastern Oregon (15-8, 12-3), which lost 73-70 to Bushnell (14-9, 11-4) earlier in the day. The Warriors remained tied with Southern Oregon (18-4, 11-3), which beat Northwest 60-58.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens led the way for LCSC, which has won five consecutive games (eight if you take out the two forfeit losses earlier this month because of COVID-19 protocols) with 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School standout, added 13 points. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm tallied 11 points and seven rebounds. Junior post Sara Muehlhausen finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Ellie Sander had 11 points and five rebounds in just 13 minutes off the bench.
Alaygza Portis and Shalia Mays each had 19 points for the Lions (4-18, 4-11). Elise Graham chipped in 14 points and Kianna Ponce tallied 10.
The Warriors scored the first points of the game on a Stevens 3 just 1:27 in, and they never would trail. LCSC built a 16-8 lead at the 4:43 mark of the first and held a 25-16 lead at the end of the quarter. Stevens had 14 points in the period.
The Warriors quickly increased their lead to double digits early in the second, and upped it to 15 with 3:53 left. LCSC held a 40-25 lead at halftime.
The second half was high scoring, but Multnomah never could get any closer than 10 late in the game.
The Warriors held distinct advantages in rebounding (41-31), points in the paint (32-20) and second-chance points (12-6).
The Warriors next play at 3 p.m. today at Warner Pacific.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-3, 11-3)
Stevens 7-10 6-7 24, Broyles 5-9 1-1 13, Holm 5-14 1-2 11, Muehlhausen 4-14 2-3 10, Sellman 1-6 2-2 4, Sander 3-6 4-4 11, Clabby 3-4 2-2 9, Schroeder 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 31-70 18-21 91.
MULTNOMAH (4-18, 4-11)
Portis 6-10 7-8 19, Ponce 5-8 0-0 10, Rincan 2-10 4-4 9, Torres 0-1 0-0 0, Faber 0-1 0-0 0, Mays 7-11 2-2 19, Graham 4-6 4-4 14, Dickerson 2-6 0-0 5, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Bagay 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 17-18 78.
Lewis-Clark State 25 15 23 28—91
Multnomah 16 9 21 32—78
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 11-22 (Stevens 4-5, Schroeder 3-5, Broyles 2-4, Clabby 1-1, Sander 1-3, Holm 0-4), Multnomah 7-13 (Mays 3-4, Graham 2-2, Dickerson 1-1, Rincan 1-4, Torres 0-1, Bagay 0-1). Fouled out — Rincan. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 41 (Holm 10), Multnomah 31 (Portis 6). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 15 (Clabby 5), Multnomah 17 (Portis, Rincan, Graham 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 14, Multnomah 21. A — N/A.