ROCKLIN, Calif. — Finally, it was a game where the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team didn’t have to fight until the end.
Five Warriors scored in double figures as they cruised to a 113-39 victory Saturday against Pacific Union (Calif.) in the William Jessup Thanksgiving Classic at Warrior Arena.
“It’s pretty obvious by the score that we played really well,” coach Brian Orr said. “Our defense made them take tough shots and we forced a lot of turnovers which led to transition points.”
Sophomore forward Maddie Holm led LCSC (6-0) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Sophomore guard Callie Stevens chipped in 15 points and five assists. Junior guard Madeline Weaver added 16 points, freshman guard Ellie Sander had 13 points and five rebounds, and senior post Heidi Sellman finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“Offensively, we got off to a quick start and really never slowed down,” Orr said. “We had a balanced attack both inside and outside and kept the ball moving. It was great to see everyone score and a great way to end the tournament.”
Olivia Crigler paced the Pioneers (0-6) with 18 points.
Four of the Warriors’ previous five games had been decided by five or fewer points, including a Nov. 12 win against Montana Tech that went to triple overtime.
No need to be on pins and needles this time. LCSC was 45-for-83 (54.2 percent) from the field, including 13-of-29 (44.8 percent) from 3-point range, and 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Pacific Union went 13-for-54 (24.1 percent) from the field, including 6-of-25 (24 percent) from 3s, and 7-of-10 at the line.
LCSC had just 11 turnovers and forced 26 Pacific Union miscues. The Warriors dominated in every facet of the game, with a 50-25 rebounding edge, including 21-6 on the offensive end. LCSC held a 52-9 advanage in bench points, 20-2 in fast-break points, 34-0 in points off turnovers and 54-8 in points in the paint.
The game was tied at 5-5 before the Warriors went on a 15-0 run and never looked back. Holm had eight of her points in the run.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Cascade Conference foe Northwest.
PACIFIC UNION (CALIF.) (0-6)
Genochio 0-3 2-2 2, Crigler 6-19 0-0 18, Genteroy 1-7 0-0 2, Moreno 2-6 0-0 4, Jessee 1-8 2-2 4, Barns 0-1 2-2 2, Sobrepena 1-2 1-2 3, Santos 1-6 0-0 2, Hardy 1-1 0-2 2, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-54 7-10 39.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-0)
Muehlhausen 4-9 1-1 9, Holm 9-11 0-0 22, Stevens 5-11 3-4 16, Sellman 6-9 0-1 12, Schroeder 1-5 6-6 9, Clabby 2-3 0-0 4, Sander 6-8 0-0 13, Weaver 6-8 0-0 16, Miller 2-6 0-0 4, Green 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 45-83 10-14 113.
Pacific Union 7 7 9 16—39
Lewis-Clark State 27 24 29 33—113
3-point goals — Pacific Union 6-25 (Crigler 6-17, Jessee 0-2, Santos 0-2, Genochio 0-1, Genteroy 0-1, Moreno 0-1, Sobrepena 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 13-29 (Holm 4-4, Weaver 4-5, Stevens 3-7, Sander 1-2, Schroeder 1-5, Sellman 0-1, Miller 0-2, Broyles 0-3). Rebounds — Pacific Union 25 (Hardy 5), Lewis-Clark State 50 (Holm, Sellman 10). Assists — Pacific Union 7 (Moreno 4), Lewis-Clark State 29 (Clabby 6). Total fouls — Pacific Union 13, Lewis-Clark State 13. Technical — Pacific Union bench. A — N/A.