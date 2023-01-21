LCSC women has no trouble this time with Evergreen State

A little more than six weeks ago, Evergreen State gave Lewis-Clark State’s women’s basketball team a mighty scare.
Not this time.
Junior guard Callie Stevens scored 26 points as the 10th-ranked Warriors had no trouble with the Geoducks, registering a 90-41 Cascade Conference victory Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I thought we played well on both ends of the floor tonight,” coach Brian Orr said. “When Callie gets off to a great start like she did tonight, it ignites our offense and the confidence becomes contagious. I was very happy with our defensive effort and intensity.
Junior forward Maddie Holm added 14 points and five rebounds for LCSC (17-1, 12-0), which has won 17 consecutive games since an 81-73 loss against then-No. 2 Westmont (Calif.) to open the season Oct. 29. Senior post Sara Muehlhausen contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Sitara Byrd had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. No player had more than 25 minutes of action.
Lily Stewart finished with nine points and nine rebounds for Evergreen State (7-8, 4-8), who went just 17-for-75 (22.7%) from the field.
In the teams’ first meeting Dec. 3 in Olympia, Wash., LCSC had to use a 12-0 bridging the third and fourth quarters to finally shake off Evergreen State in a 61-53 win. The Warriors held an 11-point halftime lead in that one, but the Geoducks actually held a three-point advantage midway through the third quarter before LCSC finally put away Evergreen State.
The Warriors scored the first seven and 19 of the game’s opening 21 points in the first 5:42 of action in this one. It was all done at that point except for the remaining 44:18 to play out.
Evergreen State got within 24-9 at the end of the first quarter, but never got closer than that the rest of the way.
The Geoducks did hold a commanding 61-48 edge in rebounding, including a 25-14 advantage on the offensive glass. However, Evergreen State wasn’t able to convert those opportunities into many second-chance points, as LCSC held an 11-7 edge in that category.
Other than that, the Warriors dominated. LCSC forced 27 turnovers, held a 36-6 advantage in points off the mistakes, 27-12 in bench points, 26-16 in points in the paint, 21-12 in assists and 19-5 in steals.
The Warriors next play at 4 p.m. today at home against Northwest.
EVERGREEN STATE (7-8, 4-8)
Stewart 4-9 1-2 9, Sackrider 4-11 0-0 8, Bungay 3-16 0-0 7, Yenne 1-8 0-0 3, Vanness 0-11 2-2 2, Apker 2-5 0-0 5, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Skipworth 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-9 0-0 0. Totals 17-75 3-4 41.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-1, 12-0)
Stevens 10-14 0-0 26, Holm 6-11 0-0 14, Muehlhausen 4-9 2-2 10, Sander 2-5 2-2 7, Broyles 2-10 0-0 6, Byrd 4-11 0-1 8, Wilson 3-7 0-0 6, Hymas 2-7 1-4 5, Green 1-4 2-3 4, Nelson 1-2 1-2 4, Clabby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 8-14 90.
Evergreen State 9 6 14 12—41
Lewis-Clark State 24 23 22 21—90
3-point goals — Evergreen State 4-34 (Apker 1-3, Skipworth 1-3, Yenne 1-4, Bungay 1-12, Vanness 0-5, Wilson 0-7), Lewis-Clark State 12-31 (Stevens 6-10, Holm 2-3, Broyles 2-7, Nelson 1-2, Sander 1-3, Byrd 0-3, Hymas 0-3). Rebounds — Evergreen State 61 (Stewart, Sackrider, Yenne 9), Lewis-Clark State 48 (Byrd 9). Assists — Evergreen State 12 (Bungay 4), Lewis-Clark State 21 (Sander, Byrd 4). Total fouls — Evergreen State 11, Lewis-Clark State 8. A — 433.