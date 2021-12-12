NEWBERG, Ore. — It hasn’t been often this season when the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team could find smooth sailing in a game. But the Warriors were able to find that Saturday.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School standout, had 18 points as LCSC opened the game on a 23-2 run and rolled past NCAA Division III George Fox 73-45 in a nonconference game at Wheeler Sports Center.
“We got out to a really fast start which is always nice, especially on the road,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “Callie and Hannah came out on fire. Our defense was really tough, especially the first and third quarters, and that helped get us going. Definitely another total team win with everyone contributing. It was a good game to wrap up the nonconference season.”
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens added 16 points for the Warriors (9-0), who were 30-for-68 (44.1 percent) from the field. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Alyssa Wells and Cassidy Posey each scored nine points for the Bruins (3-6), who began the season ranked in the top 25 but have lost five of their past six games.
In the big run to start the contest, Stevens scored the first five points, and Broyles nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the first five minutes. Holm had a basket, and Broyles made another 3 before George Fox finally got on the board with 3:02 left in the first on a pair of free throws by Ella Roberts that made it 16-2. Broyles then scored the final five points of the quarter, including on a traditional three-point play, and freshman guard Ellie Sander closed out the run with a layup at the 8:27 mark of the second.
The Bruins were no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
LCSC held a 11-2 edge in fast-break points, 13-4 in points off turnovers, 16-11 in second-chance points and a 49-46 rebounding edge. George Fox was 19-for-73 (26 percent) from the field, including 4-of-23 from 3s, and 3-of-6 at the line.
The Warriors were 9-of-25 (36 percent) from distance and 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) at the line.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Eastern Oregon in Cascade Conference play.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-0)
Muehlhausen 2-8 1-2 5, Holm 4-11 0-0 9, Stevens 6-10 1-2 16, Broyles 6-16 2-3 18, Sellman 3-3 0-0 6, Weaver 2-3 1-2 5, Miller 2-6 0-0 4, Schroeder 1-3 0-0 2, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Clabby 0-4 0-0 0, Sander 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 30-68 4-7 73.
GEORGE FOX (3-6)
Lacey 1-8 0-0 2, Wells 3-8 0-0 9, Parks 1-6 0-0 2, Posey 4-7 0-1 9, Ryan 0-10 0-0 0, Yoshitake 0-4 0-0 0, Eggers 3-5 0-0 6, Hinds 2-3 0-0 4, Borter 3-10 1-3 7, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 1-7 2-2 4, Lindblom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-73 3-6 45.
Lewis-Clark State 21 17 23 12—73
George Fox 2 19 11 13—45
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-25 (Broyles 4-8, Stevens 3-7, Weaver 1-2, Holm 1-3, Schroeder 0-1, Clabby 0-1, Sander 0-1, Miller 0-2), George Fox 4-23 (Wells 3-8, Posey 1-2, Eggers 0-1, Mills 0-1, Yoshitake 0-2, Reed 0-2, Parks 0-3, Roberts 0-4). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 49 (Holm 12), George Fox 46 (Borter 6). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 10 (Clabby 4), George Fox 10 (Eggers, Roberts 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 11, George Fox 8. A — N/A.