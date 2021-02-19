In a game that saw abundant turnovers and missed shots, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team turned it up a notch in the second half Thursday night to secure a 56-40 victory against the College of Idaho at the Activity Center.
It was the opening game of a best-of-3 series for the Cascade Conference championship.
At intermission, the Warriors (11-5) held a 15-11 lead while shooting 5-of-33 from the field. The Yotes (4-13) did not shoot it much better, connecting on just 4 of 23.
“It was an ugly first half,” L-C coach Brian Orr said. “Neither team did well on offense. I thought our defense was pretty good all game long and we righted the ship.”
In the third period, L-C came back to life behind the services of senior forward Kiara Burlage. She strung together 13 of her 17 points in the third as she paced the Warriors back in control. She also hauled in 11 boards and dished out two assists.
LCSC hit 64 percent (16-for-25) of its shots in the second half as it kicked into gear.
“I think we just needed to start having fun,” Burlage said. “We were a little in our heads. … And once you start communicating on defense it leads to more offense.”
Senior forward Abbie Johnson was also instrumental in the win, paying attention to the passing lanes and capitalizing inside the paint offensively. She posted a career-high six steals and registered 15 points and four rebounds to boot.
“I thought Abbie was good the whole game,” Orr said. “There aren’t too many games where you see a player get six steals. Moving her into that 5 spot has really been working for us.”
From the get-go, both clubs committed unforced turnovers. After the first, C of I led 9-6 despite committing nine of their 28 turnovers in the quarter. L-C turned it over six times in the first and finished with 18.
After halftime, the Warriors started manufacturing offense. They outscored the Yotes 23-11 in the third and went into the fourth quarter up 38-22.
With 8:28 to go, Yotes senior Tayla Sayer kept her team in it as she finished a layin and drew a foul from Lewis-Clark State junior Abby Farmer. She missed the free throw, but garnered her own rebound and filtered in another bucket to make it 38-26.
College of Idaho wouldn’t inch any closer.
Farmer took advantage of a turnover and leaked out for an easy layup off a pinpoint feed from senior point guard Peyton Souvenir, putting L-C up 51-35 with 2:21 remaining. The Warriors coasted the rest of the way en route to a postseason win.
The second game of the series is Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho. If the Yotes record a win, homecourt advantage for Game 3 will be determined by a coin flip.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (4-13)
French 4-8 0-0 12, Rasmussen 3-9 0-0 6, Cannon 2-8 0-0 5, Sayer 2-4 0-1 4, Mitchell 1-8 0-2 2, Jackson 3-6 0-0 9, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Reed 0-4 0-2 0, Riggle 0-2 0-0 0, Krusemark 0-1 0-0 0, Renfro 0-1 0-0 0, Creager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 0-5 40.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-5)
Burlage 6-10 3-4 17, Johnson 7-12 1-2 15, Farmer 3-6 0-0 7, Souvenir 3-11 0-0 6, Edmiston 0-11 3-4 3, Muehlhausen 1-3 2-2 4, Weaver 1-1 0-0 3, Sykora 0-0 1-2 1, Sellmann 0-0 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-3 0-0 0, Holm 0-1 0-0 0, Broyles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-14 56.
College of Idaho 9 2 11 18—40
Lewis-Clark State 6 9 23 18—56
3-point goals: C of I 8-26 (French 4-8, Jackson 3-5, Cannon 1-4, Anderson 0-4, Mitchell 0-2, Reed 0-1, Krusemark 0-1, Renfro 0-1), LCSC 4-19 (Burlage 2-3, Weaver 1-1, Farmer 1-3, Souvenir 0-4, Edmiston 0-4, Johnson 0-2, Schroeder 0-2). Rebounds: C of I 42 (tie 7), LCSC 41 (Burlage 11). Assists: C of I 13 (Sayer 3), LCSC 14 (Souvenir 5). Total fouls: C of I , LCSC 9. Fouled out: None.
