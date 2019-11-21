LCSC women get pleasant surprise of national cross country berth

There definitely were some nervous moments for Lewis-Clark State’s women’s cross country team and coach Mike Collins just before the NAIA announced the at-large berths to get into Saturday’s national meet.
For one, precedent has been two teams, including the automatic qualifier, from the Frontier Conference receiving bids to the event. For two, the Warriors, who had been to 14 consecutive national championship events, finished fourth in the conference, so no one could blame Collins if he thought his team had no chance.
But a pair of things played into LCSC’s favor, and the Warriors now will compete for the 15th consecutive season in the event, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash.
“I was actually pretty shocked that we got in,” said Collins, who is in his 23rd season leading the men’s and women’s teams. “Our conference has gotten two teams into nationals a number of times, but I don’t think we have ever gotten three, let alone four. We have often had the first team out.”
The first thing that benefited LCSC was placed fifth in a field of 31 teams, including several NCAA Division I schools, at The Master’s Invitational on Sept. 28 in Santa Clarita, Calif., which took place just two weeks before the Warriors’ home Inland Empire Challenge.
The second thing was something that actually was out of their control. Rocky Mountain placed eighth in a deep 26-team field Oct. 26 at the Great Lakes Cross Country Challenge that included second-ranked Madonna (Mich.), No. 3 Aquinas (Mich.), No. 5 St. Francis, No. 7 Taylor, No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 11 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). The 13th-ranked Battlin’ Bears, who won the FC meet Nov. 8, finished in front of No. 24 Shawnee State (Ohio).
“Without both of those things, we would definitely be staying home, and even with them it surprises me,” Collins said.
Now the women’s team has a bigger issue to overcome, and that’s illness. Two of the team’s best runners, including All-American Emily Adams, recently have been sick, and that could change a lot of things as far as planning goes.
“If she is unable to run, that changes the dynamic of the entire team and really hurts our scoring, Collins said. “Even if she does run, she will need to really dig down as she has been out since the conference meet. So she had a lot of missed training. She is an incredibly tough kid, so I know if we get her back, then she will give everything she has.”
That training time is something Collins likes to emphasize.
“I like the extended time because it fuels the exercise physiologist in me,” he said. “It allows us a good amount of time to actually get a training effect out of it. Psychologically I like it too because my athletes are usually edgy and ready to race.”
However, instead of having three weeks of down time between the Inland Empire to the FC meet, they had four weeks, and that might have taken some of the starch out of the two teams.
“(We were) not quite as responsive as we should have been,” Collins said. “I think that was more evident with my women than my men. (We are) already re-evaluating that for the future. Next year’s calendar looks much the same, so trying to determine if we should try to get another meet in there. If so, where, and can we afford to?”
The men are ready to roll. The seventh-ranked Warriors, and their big three of juniors Cole Olsen, Chase Barrow and Clayton VanDyke, have been on a roll all season long and look to continue their success.
Olsen is a returning All-American and finished 13th at least year’s meet. Barron and VanDyke have burst onto the scene this year to complement Olsen.
The biggest thing for the men is to keep the pack time as low as possible.
“It is a very strategic course this year compared to last year’s, so we also have to be pretty smart and make good decisions in addition to being fit enough to run with the leaders,” Collins said. “If we don’t finish in the top 10, it will be a bit of a disappointment. In reality, I think it will be our fourth and fifth runners that are going to play the biggest role in where we finish. They are going to be more into the mass of runners where all the scoring takes place. If they are towards the front end of that mass, we are looking good. If they are in the middle or back, then we are in trouble as there are just too many guys in the race to recover from, no matter what our top three guys do.”
For the women, despite the illnesses, it’s pretty simple.
“Our first goal will be to finish in front of our rating and stay in the top 25,” Collins said. “It will mean the girls (will have to) pack it together, keeping gaps small and just like the guys, getting out fast and holding on.”
