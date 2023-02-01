COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — If there was a team that needed a get-well game, it was the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team.
After seeing their 19-game winning streak come to an end in overtime Saturday at No. 16 Eastern Oregon, the ninth-ranked Warriors played Cascade Conference travel partner Walla Walla on Tuesday. The Wolves were no match for an angry LCSC group.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles had 12 points and three steals as the Warriors got back on the right track with a 77-50 victory at Windemuth Court.
Sophomore guard Ellie Sander also had 12 points for Lewis-Clark State (20-2, 15-1), which is just one-half game in front of the Mountaineers (19-2, 14-1), who had the day off. Freshman post Lindsey Wilson scored 11 points off the bench for the Warriors, who didn’t have a single player record more than 25 minutes of game action.
Jaliyah Casem tallied 15 points for Walla Walla (4-15, 3-13), which committed 25 turnovers in the game. Charia Daniels added 14 points and six rebounds.
The game never really was in doubt. After the Wolves got the first basket, the Warriors went on a 14-2 run and held a 14-4 lead midway through the first quarter. LCSC shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) overall, including 3-of-5 from distance (60%) and took a 28-13 lead at the horn.
Broyles scored 10 of her 12 points in the quarter, and the Warriors were on their way.
LCSC held a 44-24 lead at halftime, then a 65-34 advantage after three. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Warriors had a 37-point cushion before the Wolves made a mild rally.
LCSC was 32-for-60 (53.3%) from the field, including 5-of-18 (27.8%) from 3-point range. The Warriors held advantages in rebounding (28-24), assists (18-11), steals (13-5), blocked shots (6-0), second-chance points (10-0), points off turnovers (36-8), bench points (34-7) and points in the paint (34-10).
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Bushnell.