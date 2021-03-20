Their offensive problems were clear from the start. So their lapses in defensive rebounding were all the more costly.
The Lewis-Clark State women struggled on both ends of the court and trailed by 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday as they lost 69-53 to Campbellsville of Kentucky in a round of 16 game at the NAIA basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux Falls, Iowa.
Looking overamped in the early stages, the 22nd-ranked Warriors shot 34 percent, including 18 percent in the first quarter, and saw their season end at 14-6. They trailed 36-16 at halftime.
The third-ranked Tigers (20-2) repeatedly slipped through the seams of LCSC’s zone defense in outrebounding the Warriors 50-26, including 22-6 on the offensive end.
“In the end, our inability to control the defensive boards was a big reason why they are moving on and we are heading home,” longtime LCSC coach Brian Orr said in a school release.
The Warriors trailed 59-35 with seven minutes remaining before senior forward Abbie Johnson hit a layin and two free throws in half a minute to spark a 16-4 surge. It was highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Peyton Souvenir — one a 27-footer — followed by another 3 by Johnson.
The flurry made it 63-51 with 3:39 left, but the Warriors mustered only two points thereafter.
“The second half, we were more aggressive and played with more confidence,” Orr said. “But our first-half deficit was just too much to overcome.”
Johnson wound up with 22 points and nine rebounds in one of her strongest performances of the season, and Souvenir went 4-for-9 from long range and had 13 points. Senior forward Kiara Burlage was held to 11 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
As Orr had feared, Campbellsville’s well-rehearsed pressure defense and nonstop approach to the game posed issues for LCSC, which committed 19 turnovers.
“I was really proud of our team,” Orr said. “Not just for their efforts this game, but all season long they put their hearts into everything we did. Basketball is a game of makes and unfortunately, we struggled offensively, especially the first half. Most of that was caused by Campbellsville’s defense. Their pressure really put us back on our heels.”
Sammy Rogers led Campbellsville with 16 points and 12 rebounds. For the most part, Tigers coach Ginger High Colvin kept her players fresh by employing two discrete platoons, and all 10 players scored at least three points.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-6)
Burlage 4-13 2-2 11, Edmiston 2-8 0-0 4, Farmer 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 8-13 5-6 22, Souvenir 4-13 1-2 13, Broyles 0-0 0-0 0, Holm 0-0 0-0 0, Muehlhausen 0-0 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Sellmann 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-10 53.
CAMPBELLSVILLE (20-2)
Gregory 4-10 0-0 8, Pedigo 0-5 2-2 2, Pritchett 4-9 0-0 8, Rogers 5-14 5-6 16, Sheppard 2-4 2-2 7, F. Lake 3-5 0-0 6, L. Lake 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 1-1 3-4 5, McGeorge 2-5 2-2 6, Sutton 3-12 0-0 8. Totals 28-68 14-16 69.
Lewis-Clark State 7 9 16 21—53
Campbellsville 18 18 18 15—69
3-point goals – Lewis-Clark State 7-26 (Souvenir 4-9), Johnson 1-1, Burlage 1-5, Farmer 1-7, Schroeder 0-1, Edmiston 0-3), Campbellsville 25-68 (Sutton 2-7, Sheppard 1-3, L. Lake 1-3, Rogers 1-7, Gregory 0-1, Pritchett 0-1). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 26 (Johnson 9), Campbellsville 50 (Rogers 12). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 12 (Farmer 5). Campbellsville 14 (Pritchett 3, Rogers 3, L. Lee 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 17, Campbellsville 15.
