SALEM, Ore. — Sophomore guard Callie Stevens netted 16 points and five steals and junior guard Hannah Broyles drained four 3-point goals Saturday to guide Lewis-Clark State to its 11th consecutive win, a 75-66 decision against Corban in Cascade Conference women’s basketball play.
On an afternoon that saw Stevens’ perimeter shooting cool down a bit, Broyles, who played for Moscow High School, went 4-for-9 from long range and freshman guard Ellie Sander came off the bench to go 2-for-2.
Sophomore forward Maddie Holm bagged 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (23-3, 17-3), who notched their second road victory in less than 24 hours. They remained tied with Southern Oregon (24-4, 17-3) atop the conference standings with two games left in the regular season. Those two teams play at 3 p.m. Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Sara Muehlhausen added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sander gave LCSC a fourth double-figure scorer with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
The Warriors were 29-for-71 (40.8 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 44-35, but they forced 27 turnovers and tallied 21 steals, including three apiece by Holm, junior guard Adyson Clabby and freshman forward Mataya Green.
“We got off to a slow start and, although we had a couple of good runs, I thought we missed a bunch of shots that we normally make,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “We haven’t used our full-court press very often this season, but the second half we extended our defense and we were able to get a few steals.”
Holly Golenor had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Corban (5-22, 4-16), and Gemma LaVergne hit five 3-pointers.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (23-3, 17-3)
Stevens 6-15 3-4 16, Holm 6-16 2-2 15, Muehlhausen 2-7 2-4 6, 4-10 0-0 12, Sellman 1-4 0-0 2, Sander 4-5 0-0 10, Green 1-5 1-2 3, Clabby 3-5 1-2 7, Schroeder 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 19-71 9-14 75.
CORBAN (5-22, 4-16)
Golenor 7-15 9-10 23, LaVergne 6-18 0-0 17, McCoy 1-11 0-0 3, Paffhausen 1-2 1-1 3, Tsutsui 0-1 2-4 2, Hodnett 2-2 1-4 5, Wyllie 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 18-51 14-21 56.
Lewis-Clark State 16 20 18 21—75
Corban 13 13 13 17—56
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-26 (Broyles 4-9, Sander 2-2, Stevens 1-5, Holm 1-7, Sellman 0-1, Schroeder 0-2), Corban 6-22 (LaVergne 5-14, McCoy 1-6, Tsutsui 0-1, Wyllie 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 35 (Muehlhausen 10, Corban 44 (Golenor 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 14 (Stevens, Holm, broyles, Sellman, Sander, Clabby 2), Corban 9 (McCoy, Paffhausen, Tsutsui 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 21, Corban 9. A — 347.