Peyton Souvenir and Kiara Burlage scored on back-to-back drives late in the fourth quarter to give the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team a double-digit lead and the Warriors held on to beat Eastern Oregon 65-57 on Saturday at the Activity Center to wrap up the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic.
L-C’s men also prevailed at home, beating Walla Walla 103-62 to conclude the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic.
After the Mountaineers pulled within 57-51 with 3:15 left, Souvenir gave the LCSC women (3-0) a much-needed score on a cut to the basket.
“She actually called the play,” coach Brian Orr said, holding his thumb up to his chin to show the signal that Souvenir gave him. “When she was coming down, she was giving me this, so I just went with her call.
“It’s just our chin action — back screen, quick swing — and she made a hard cut and we had a great screen and obviously a tough shot to finish, but she got it up and finished.”
Souvenir’s shot gave the Warriors an eight-point lead with 2:52 left. On the Mountaineers’ ensuing possession, LCSC got a defensive stop.
“They’re just so big and so long, with their size,” Eastern Oregon coach Anji Weissenfluh said. “They just outsized us and that made a difference.”
Burlage, who led the Warriors with 13 points, gave the hosts a 61-51 lead with 1:59 left on a left-side layin that started around the foul line.
“The way she played tonight, with her attitude and attacking the basket, that’s what we need from her,” Orr said. “She had a really good tournament.”
So did post Abbie Johnson, who finished with 12 points. She had 10 by halftime to help the Warriors build a 35-23 lead, and took home tournament MVP honors. Souvenir, who had 10 points, was on the tournament’s first team, where L-C went 2-0.
The Mountaineers are ranked No. 8 at the NAIA Division II level. L-C, which competes at the NAIA Division I level, sits just outside the Top 25.
LCSC men 103, Walla Walla 62
Josiah Westbrook made all five 3-pointers he attempted in the first half and went on a personal 12-4 run to give the Warriors a 16-8 lead at the 15:10 mark of the first half.
“We know that (Westbrook’s) capable of being a pretty special offensive player and he showed glimpses of that last year,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “This year, he hasn’t quite gotten off to the start that he’s capable of, but he’s still defending at a high level, so it was really encouraging to see ... he was in rhythm and he took really great shots.
“That was encouraging to see because we know he can really be a boost for us offensively and that’s what he was tonight.”
About 11-and-a-half minutes in, the Warriors (5-0) took their first double-digit lead on a 3 by Jaxon Hughes. The hosts extended their lead to 30 by halftime.
Scoring all his points in the first half, Westbrook finished with a team-high 15. The Warriors also got double-digit efforts from Travis Yenor (14), Trystan Bradley (13), Hughes (13) and Damek Mitchell (12).
Mitchell went 4-for-5 from outside and as a team, LCSC shot 42 percent from beyond the arc.
“Our guys have a pretty good feel offensively and that starts with Damek,” Johnson said.
Westbrook and Yenor were respectively named MVP and first team for the tournament, where L-C went 2-0.
The Warriors ranked No. 23 at the NAIA Division I level.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.