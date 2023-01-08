PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a struggle once again for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team. But this time, it only was for one quarter.

Junior guard Callie Stevens overcame a recent slump to score 17 points as the 10th-ranked Warriors won their 14th consecutive game, this one a 69-46 Cascade Conference decision against Multnomah at Lytle Gym.

