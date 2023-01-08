PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a struggle once again for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team. But this time, it only was for one quarter.
Junior guard Callie Stevens overcame a recent slump to score 17 points as the 10th-ranked Warriors won their 14th consecutive game, this one a 69-46 Cascade Conference decision against Multnomah at Lytle Gym.
Sophomore guard Ellie Sander added 15 points, three steals and two blocked shots for the Warriors (14-1, 9-0), who continue to hold a one-game lead over Eastern Oregon (13-2, 8-1) and Southern Oregon (12-3, 8-1) in the conference race. Junior forward Maddie Holm contributed 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Shalia Mays finished with 10 points for the Lions (3-12, 1-8), who have lost 10 consecutive games.
LCSC used its calling card of tough defense to take down Multnomah. The Lions were just 16-for-58 (27.6%) shooting overall and committed 25 turnovers. The Warriors held a 29-13 edge in points off turnovers.
But for the first quarter, Multnomah hung around. The Lions scored six of the first eight points of the game, and led 11-7 with 1:36 to go after Mays hit a 3-pointer.
That’s when LCSC took charge. The Warriors went on a 12-0 spurt, paced by five points from Holm and four from Sander, as they started to take control at 22-11 with 4:46 left before halftime. LCSC finished the quarter on a 10-0 run, with five points each from Stevens and freshman Sitara Byrd, to cap a 26-4 second quarter and take a 36-15 advantage into the locker room.
The Warriors expanded their lead to as many as 30 points in the second half as Multnomah never got any closer than 19.
LCSC also held advantages in steals (19-6), blocked shots (6-1), second-chance points (14-7) and points in the paint (30-12).
Byrd finished with nine steals, the first Warrior player to have that many since Brittany Niebergall in 2013.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Friday against Oregon Tech.