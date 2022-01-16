No, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team didn’t score as many points Saturday as it did on Friday. Yes, the Warriors’ Big 3 willed them to a huge victory and helped keep them in the race for the top spot in the Cascade Conference.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens finished with 20 points, 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter, as LCSC remained perfect at the P1FCU Activity Center with a 63-59 victory against Bushnell.
“This was a hard-fought win,” coach Brian Orr said. “You have to give Bushnell a lot of credit. Their defense was very aggressive and disrupted our offensive flow all game.”
The Warriors (14-3, 8-3), who absorbed two forfeit losses last weekend because of COVID-19 protocols, swept this weekend’s games and now sit 1½ games behind Southern Oregon for the top spot in the conference, still in fourth place. But LCSC did what it had to do in beating a team on this day in front of it in the standings.
The Beacons (12-8, 9-3), who started the season 0-3 and were 4-6 and 6-8 at one point, saw their six-game winning streak snapped.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School player, added 17 points. Junior post Sara Muelhausen added nine points and six rebounds, and sophomore forward Maddie Holm finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Morgan McKinney led Bushnell with 13 points and six rebounds. Kalina Rojas had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bella Pedrojetti chipped in 11 points and six boards.
Stevens, Holm and Muelhausen fueled a fourth-quarter surge that maybe shouldn’t have been. LCSC raced out to a 25-12 lead just 11:26 into the game. But the Beacons erased all but two points of that advantage and went into the locker room down just 31-29.
The third quarter pretty much was a defensive stalemate, as the two teams combined to hit just 25 percent of their shots, but Bushnell outscored the Warriors 12-10 and went to the fourth tied at 41.
Muelhausen gave LCSC the lead for good with a layup at the 8:57 mark of the fourth. She followed with a jumper just 35 seconds later and on the Warriors’ next possession, Stevens converted a layup for a 49-44 lead.
The Beacons got it back down to a one-point game before Holm hit a 3-pointer with 6:33 remaining. Stevens then finished a traditional three-point play on the next possession before hitting another basket with 5:35 to go and all of a sudden, it was LCSC up 57-48.
Bushnell trimmed it to three, two different times, but Broyles’ 3 with 1:17 to go was the dagger.
“We did a good job of attacking the basket but missed several easy shots, but when it came down to crunch time, a couple people stepped up and made big plays and we were able to find a way to win,” Orr said.
The Warriors next play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Evergreen State.
BUSHNELL (12-8, 9-3)
McKinney 6-14 0-0 13, Rojas 5-12 2-2 12, Pedrojetti 4-9 0-0 11, Mirabile 3-8 0-0 7, Reinecker 1-7 0-0 3, Bailon 3-8 0-0 6, Mathis 1-5 2-2 4, Salness 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 4-4 59.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-3, 8-3)
Stevens 6-16 6-7 20, Broyles 7-12 0-2 17, Muehlhausen 4-10 1-1 9, Holm 3-9 0-0 8, Clabby 1-5 0-0 2, Green 3-4 0-0 6, Schroeder 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 24-60 8-12 63.
Bushnell 12 17 12 18—59
Lewis-Clark State 21 10 10 22—63
3-point goals — Bushnell 7-28 (Pedrojetti 3-8, Salness 1-1, McKinney 1-5, Mirabile 1-5, Reinecker 1-6, Bailon 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 7-16 (Broyles 3-5, Holm 2-2, Stevens 2-6, Clabby 0-1, Schroeder 0-2). Rebounds — Bushnell 40 (Rojas 10), Lewis-Clark State 39 (Holm 10). Assists — Bushnell 13 (Mirabile 5), Lewis-Clark State 10 (Stevens, Clabby 3). Total fouls — Bushnell 18, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 263.