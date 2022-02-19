In their only meeting against their fellow challenger for the top spot in the Cascade Conference, the 21st-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team calmly took care of business against Southern Oregon.
Four Warriors reached double figures and sophomore forward Maddie Holm notched a 16-point, 11-rebound performance to lead the way in a 60-55 victory Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Definitely a fun one to win, but no time to celebrate,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “We need to focus on (Oregon Tech) and bring even more energy tomorrow.”
The conference’s two top teams were supposed to play Jan. 8, but the Raiders (24-5, 17-4) earned a win by virtue of a COVID-19 forfeit.
That meant LCSC (24-3, 18-3) had to defeat Southern Oregon in this one for the league’s top spot.
The surging Warriors — winners of 12 straight and 15 not counting two forfeits — took their first double-digit lead early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School standout, that made it 15-4.
The pesky Raiders, however, hung around as the two teams exercised tough defense throughout the first half. LCSC led 25-16 at the break.
The Warriors’ largest lead of 13 points didn’t come until eight minutes left in the game, but Southern Oregon sliced the advantage to five at 52-47 on Kami Walk’s 3 with three minutes to go.
The Raiders got within 56-55 on another big shot from distance, this one from Syd’Nee Fryer with just 21 seconds remaining.
“This was definitely a defensive battle by both teams,” Orr said. “It felt like we had momentum going into the fourth, but to SOU’s credit, they hit some big 3s to keep it close to the end.”
LCSC closed out the game at the free-throw line, where Holm and sophomore guard Callie Stevens combined to score the team’s final six points to maintain the lead.
“With a championship on the line, both Callie and Maddie stepped up and hit some really big free throws,” Orr said.
The Warriors had 11 steals and forced 17 turnovers in the win.
Stevens, the top scorer in the Cascade at 19.2 points per game, was limited to just 10 in this one.
The Warriors responded with a balanced scoring effort as Stevens and Holm were joined in double figures by Broyles (10 points) and freshman guard Ellie Sander off the bench (10). Junior post Sara Muehlhausen (six) added a team-high 13 rebounds.
Walk led all scorers with 19 points for the Raiders. Brianna Phiakhamngon and Fryer each had 11.
LCSC will close out the regular season at 3 p.m. today against Oregon Tech at the Activity Center.
Tournament play begins Tuesday with the schedule to be announced.
SOUTHERN OREGON (24-5, 17-4)
Phiakhamngon 4-12 1-1 11, Fryer 4-9 2-3 11, Harding 2-7 2-2 6, Walk 8-21 1-2 19, Bradford 1-3 0-0 2, Allison 0-5 1-2 1, Iwami 2-10 0-0 5, Robbins 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 7-10 55.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (24-3, 18-3)
Muehlhausen 2-9 2-2 6, Holm 6-12 4-4 16, Stevens 3-12 2-2 10, Broyles 4-11 0-1 10, Sellman 1-1 1-2 3, Clabby 1-4 0-0 2, Sander 4-8 1-1 10, Green 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-58 11-13 60.
Southern Oregon 4 12 16 23—55
Lewis-Clark State 10 15 18 17—60
3-point goals — Southern Oregon 6-27 (Walk 2-5, Phiakhamngon 2-7. Fryer 1-4, Iwami 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Allison 0-1, Harding 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 5-12 (Stevens 2-4, Broyles 2-6, Sander 1-1, Holm 0-1). Rebounds — Southern Oregon 48 (Fryer, Walk 14), Lewis-Clark State 42 (Muehlhausen 13). Assists — Southern Oregon 9 (Phiakhamngon, Fryer 3), Lewis-Clark State 10 (Holm, Broyles, Clabby, Sander 2). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 17, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 388.