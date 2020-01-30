KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buoyed by four consecutive home victories, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team jumped four spots in the latest NAIA Top 25 Division I coaches poll released Wednesday.
The Warriors jumped up from No. 25 to No. 21 after victories that included ones against then-No. 11 MSU-Northern (57-54 on Jan. 16), versus then-No. 22 Montana-Western (61-40 on Jan. 23) and an 82-54 blowout win Saturday against then-No. 20 Rocky Mountain, which avenged a 71-69 overtine loss Jan. 11.
LCSC heads into this weekend’s action tied for second place in the Frontier Conference with a 5-3 record and 13-5 overall, just one game in back of No. 17 Carroll.
Kiara Burlage has had a dominant junior season, leading the Warriors in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.33 rebounds per game). She is shooting a team-leading 55.8 percent from the field, and is 14th in NAIA DI in free-throw percentage (.844). Peyton Souvenir leads the conference in steals per game (2.5) and total steals (45).
As a team, the Warriors are second in the nation in free-throw percentage (.784) and second in the FC in scoring offense (71.1).
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at No. 18 MSU-Northern, then at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELDLCSC ranked in top 25
NEW ORLEANS — With two successful meets under its belt, the LCSC men’s track team sits at No. 25 in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NAIA Top 25 rankings, it was announced. The Warriors have had two student-athletes qualify for indoor nationals in four different events, and have seen strong performances all season.
Cole Olsen became the first Warrior to qualify this season by hitting the B standard in the 3,000 meter run. He did so at the Vandal Open with a time of 8:42.92. At the Idaho Open, Olsen won the 5,000 and hit an A standard with a time of 15:04.49.
Clayton VanDyke had an impressive showing at the Idaho Open, qualifying in the 800 (1:56.20) and the 1,600 (4:21.88).
The Warriors have two meets left in the indoor season with back-to-back weekends in Boise. The Jackson’s/Nike Boise Indoor Invitational is first and will take place Feb. 7-8.
WOMEN’S GOLFIdaho picked second
FARMINGTON, Utah — Two-time Big Sky champion Idaho was selected to place second of 11 teams in the coaches preseason poll, it was announced.
Defending champion Sacramento State was picked to win the league again, taking 10 of 11 first-place votes. Northern Arizona was third in the poll.
Vicky Tsai led the way for the Vandals in three of five fall tournaments, including a 3-under performance at the WSU Cougar Cup in September. Valeria Patino was Idaho’s top finisher at the season opener, while Eddie Hsu led the Vandals at a rainy Edean Ihlanfeldt Invite in Seattle in October.
Last season, Idaho took second at the league tournament in Boulder City, Nev. Patino earned all-tournament honors after finishing fourth overall. Idaho returns three of its top-five finishers from last year’s event to compete for first-year head coach Lisa Ferrero.
SWIMMING AND DIVINGIdaho, WSU earn academic honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Idaho and Washington State swim and dive teams have been recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as a member of the Scholar All-America team for fall 2019. It is the 12th consecutive semester the Vandals have earned the recognition, while it’s the seventh consecutive semester for the Cougars.
Idaho posted a tremendous 3.56 grade-point average in the fall, while Washington State had a 3.29 GPA. In total, 23 student-athletes for Idaho finished with above a 3.0, while 10 recorded perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Idaho ranked 36th among the 183 women’s Division I programs recognized. Overall, 762 programs in the nation earned the recognition. To qualify, teams must post a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better in the fall.