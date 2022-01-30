PORTLAND, Ore. — It hasn’t been too often that the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team has had a relatively easy time on the court.
But the Warriors did so Saturday.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens finished with 18 points as No. 22 LCSC cruised to an 87-52 Cascade Conference victory against Warner Pacific at C.C. Perry Gym.
“We showed up tonight with a completely different defensive team,”coach Brian Orr said. “Unlike last night, our ball pressure really helped our defensive rotations. We had a lot of deflections and we did a great job of contesting shots. Offensively, we executed really well and we did a great job of moving the ball. Definitely a team win.”
LCSC (18-3, 12-3) kept pace in the conference standings, remaining a half-game behind first-place Eastern Oregon (16-8, 13-3), which beat Corban 73-61 earlier in the day. Southern Oregon (19-4, 12-3) also took down Evergreen State 49-46 to remained tied with the Warriors for second. Bushnell (15-9, 12-4) beat College of Idaho 73-70 to stay in fourth place, one full game behind.
Junior post Sara Muehlhausen chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds for LCSC, which had five players score in double figures. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School standout, tallied 14 points. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Freshman forward Mataya Green had 10 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes in a reserve role.
Hannah Myers had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who were just 18-for-69 (26.1 percent) from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Lynden Harry added 12 points.
The Warriors, who raced out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter, held commanding advantages in points off turnovers (24-5), points in the paint (36-24) and fast-break points (8-0) while shooting 31-of-62 (50 percent) from the field.
Stevens had 10 of her points in the first 10 minutes of the game, and she had five of those in a 10-0 spurt in a 2:19 stretch midway through the period that saw LCSC turn a 7-6 deficit into a 16-7 lead. Overall, the Warriors ended the quarter on a 16-2 run in holding a 22-9 advantage.
LCSC bumped the advantage up to 20 twice in the second, including once with less than a minute to go, before holding a 41-22 lead at halftime.
It only got worse from there for Warner Pacific. The Warriors doubled the score on the Knights in the third, 24-12, in taking a 65-34 lead to the fourth.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against College of Idaho.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-3, 12-3)
Stevens 6-13 3-3 18, Muehlhausen 5-8 4-6 14, Broyles 5-12 2-2 14, Holm 4-6 0-0 12, Sellman 3-4 0-0 6, Green 3-8 4-6 10, Schroeder 2-6 0-0 5, Clabby 2-3 0-0 4, Sander 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 31-62 15-20 87.
WARNER PACIFIC (10-11, 8-8)
Myers 5-11 6-9 16, Harry 4-12 0-0 12, Guelsdorf 0-2 2-2 2, Mee 0-3 1-2 1, Jackson 0-8 0-0 0, Jenkins 3-4 0-0 6, Sales 2-6 0-0 4, Slaga 2-12 0-0 4, Denson 1-2 0-0 3, Nagai 1-4 0-0 3, Clark 0-5 1-2 1. Totals 18-69 10-15 52.
Lewis-Clark State 22 19 24 22—87
Warner Pacific 9 13 12 18—52
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 10-29 (Holm 4-5, Stevens 3-9, Broyles 2-9, Schroeder 1-5, Sander 0-1). Warner Pacific 6-34 (Harry 4-9, Denson 1-2, Nagai 1-2, Myers 0-1, Clark 0-1, Guelsdorf 0-2, Sales 0-4, Slaga 0-6, Jackson 0-7). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 40 (Muelhausen, Holm 8), Warner Pacific 46 (Myers 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 20 (Stevens, Sander 5), Warner Pacific 14 (Denson 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 11, Warner Pacific 16.