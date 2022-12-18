SALEM, Ore. — The defense for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team was fully loaded Saturday.
The 10th-ranked Warriors forced Corban into 27 turnovers en route to a 71-59 Cascade Conference victory at C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
“It was definitely a hard-fought win,” coach Brian Orr said. “Credit Corban, they played really hard and when you’re a top-10 team, that’s what we need to expect. We know we are going to get everyone’s best effort. After getting off to a slow start, we got on a roll with about five minutes to go in the first quarter and we played really well for the rest of the half.”
The Warriors turning it up on the defensive end offset one of their worst shooting performances of the season. LCSC (9-1, 4-0), winner of nine consecutive games, was just 27-for-78 (34.6%) from the field overall, including 10-for-37 (27%) in the second half.
Junior guard Callie Stevens led the way for the Warriors with 20 points. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander continued her recent surge with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Freshman guard Payton Hymas had 12 points, all coming in the second quarter.
Maddie Godwin tallied 14 points and four assists for Corban (5-5, 2-2). Gemma LaVergne chipped in 11 points. Holly Golenor contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
Corban had a 15-5 lead halfway through the first quarter, but LCSC rallied and got to within one at 19-18 going to the second. That was when the visitors turned up the defensive pressure. The Warriors forced the hosts into six turnovers and 4-of-16 (25%) from the field in taking control.
LCSC outscored Corban 25-10, thanks to the spark from Hymas, and took a 43-29 lead into halftime.
The visitors’ advantage grew to 16 early in the third, but the hosts would rally to get within seven at one point in the quarter before LCSC went to the fourth up 53-45.
Corban trailed by 13 just 1:16 into the final period but then went on a 7-0 run to close to 58-55 at the 5:43 mark. However, LCSC would pull away.
The visitors held advantages in points off turnovers (33-3), second-chance points (18-14), bench points (32-12), points in the paint (40-28) and fast-break points (14-0).
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. today at Bushnell.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-1, 4-0)
Stevens 6-17 5-6 20, Muehlhausen 3-12 1-2 7, Broyles 2-9 1-1 5, Holm 1-7 3-3 5, Clabby 1-2 0-0 2, Sander 7-16 1-1 15, Hymas 5-10 1-2 12, Byrd 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-78 13-17 71.
CORBAN (5-5, 2-2)
Godwin 5-11 1-2 14, LaVergne 4-12 0-0 11, Golenor 5-12 0-0 10, Younker 3-7 0-1 7, Koehnke 2-7 0-0 5, Jensen 2-2 1-1 5, Van De Riet 2-3 1-2 5, Hodnett 1-3 0-0 2, Wyllie 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 3-6 59.
Lewis-Clark State 18 25 10 18—71
Corban 19 10 16 14—59
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 4-22 (Stevens 3-8, Hymas 1-2, Wilson 0-1, Holm 0-3, Sander 0-3, Broyles 0-5), Corban 8-26 (Godwin 3-6, LaVergne 3-9, Koehnke 1-3, Younker 1-5, Wyllie 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 46 (Sander 9), Corban 41 (Golenor 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 14 (Broyles 3), Corban 12 (Younker 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 10, Corban 21. A — 75.
