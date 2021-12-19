LCSC women bounce back, bop College of Idaho in conference action

CALDWELL, Idaho — Buoyed by an almost 60 percent shooting effort in the third quarter, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got back in the win column Saturday, beating College of Idaho 66-53 in a Cascade Conference game at J.A. Albertson Center.
“I was really worried about this game,” coach Brian Orr said. “Coming off a hard-fought loss last night, and we didn’t get into Caldwell until 1:30 a.m. It is such a tough turnaround. I was really proud of how well we responded to the distractions that come on the road.”
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens had 21 points to pace the Warriors (10-1, 4-1), who bounced back after a two-point conference loss Friday at Eastern Oregon. Junior forward Maddie Holm finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and junior post Sara Muehlhausen chipped in 10 points and four blocks as LCSC held a 30-18 advantage in points in the pain and a 10-0 edge in fast-break points.
Kaylee Krusemark finished with 13 points for the Yotes (8-5, 2-3) and Sienna Riggle tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds. But College of Idaho was held to just 26.7 percent shooting on 16-for-60 from the field. It was 7-for-25 (28 percent) from 3-point range. The Yotes held a 46-39 advantage in rebounding.
The Warriors raced out to an 18-9 edge in the first quarter after limiting College of Idaho to just 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) from the field. LCSC scored the final six points of the period behind jumpers from Stevens, freshman forward Mataya Green and Holm.
But the two teams reversed roles a bit in the second. The Warriors held a 30-23 edge with 3:45 left before halftime, but then they went cold, missing their final four shots and turning the ball over four times in the process. That allowed the Yotes to get close, and they closed to 30-29 at halftime.
College of Idaho took a 32-30 lead just 36 seconds into the third quarter on a 3 by Allie Cannon. But that was the last time the Yotes would have the advantage, as LCSC ran off 14 of the next 16 points to take a 44-34 lead with 3:26 to go in the period. Muehlhausen, Holm and junior guard Hannah Broyes each scored four points in the run. By the end of the quarter, the Warrior lead was 51-39. The Yotes got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“I thought our defense was pretty solid for most of the game,” Orr said. “Offensively, we are getting a lot better at executing our sets and we had several players step up and make big baskets when we needed them. So thankful to be going into the break with a win. It makes everything better.”
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at home against Warner Pacific.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-1, 4-1)
Stevens 8-12 1-2 21, Holm 5-10 3-5 14, Muehlhausen 4-8 0-0 10, Broyles 2-8 0-0 4, Sellman 0-3 0-0 0, Clabby 1-5 5-6 8, Green 3-6 0-0 6, Miller 0-1 2-2 2, Schroeder 0-2 1-2 1, Sander 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-17 66.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (8-5, 2-3)
Krusemark 4-12 3-4 13, Riggle 2-11 7-9 11, Mitchell 2-14 2-2 6, Reed 2-4 0-1 5, Cannon 1-7 0-0 3, Riley 2-3 2-2 6, Frith 2-6 0-0 6, Porter 1-2 0-0 3, Creager 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-60 14-18 53.
Lewis-Clark State 18 12 21 15—66
College of Idaho 9 20 10 14—53
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark Starte 6-22 (Stevens 4-6, Clabby 1-3, Holm 1-4, Sellman 0-1, Miller 0-1, Sander 0-1, Schroeder 0-2, Broyles 0-4), College of Idaho 7-25 (Frith 2-5, Krusemark 2-6, Porter 1-1, Reed 1-2, Cannon 1-7, Riley 0-1, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 39 (Holm 11), College of Idaho 46 (Mitchell 20). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 15 (Clabby 4), College of Idaho 8 (Riggle 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 20, College of Idaho 18. A — 795.