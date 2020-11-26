Despite two teams from the Cascade Conference withdrawing from basketball competition earlier this week, the Lewis-Clark State College athletic department still is a go to play this winter.
LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said the men’s and women’s basketball teams still would be competing when the conference begins competition, tentatively slated for Jan. 8.
“We are planning on playing basketball,” she said.
Walla Walla Community College and Evergreen State each announced Monday they were not going to compete this season because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It is most impactful for LCSC because Walla Walla was scheduled to be its travel partner in hoops.
That wipes off games for the Warriors that were scheduled for Jan. 20 and March 2 (Walla Walla) as well as Feb. 12-13 (Evergreen State) for the men’s and women’s teams. It also means the Cascade and commissioner Robert Cashell will have to go back to the drawing board for a third time and try to map out a schedule with just eight teams remaining.
In the first revised schedule released Nov. 13, the conference downsized from its original 22-game, double round-robin schedule to an 18-game plan. At that time, the Cascade eliminated the eight-team conference tournament and announced the two top teams in the standings would receive an automatic bid into the NAIA national tournament.
Now, it will be altered into, at a maximum, a 14-game season.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect each institution and community differently, and we certainly respect the decision by Walla Walla University to opt out of CCC men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and men’s soccer for the 2020-2021 season,” Cashell said in a news release Monday. “None of these choices come easy, but as a conference we fully support the need for campus leadership to do what they feel is best as we all continue to navigate the situation.”
LCSC hasn’t avoided the pitfalls that have come with dealing with issues amid the pandemic. Shortly after the two teams’ media days, the men’s team had to cancel its Nov. 6 exhibition game against Yellowstone Christian because of a positive test on the team. The women’s team also had a recent outbreak.
But Henze said the testing protocols the school has put in place is doing its job.
“(The college has) protocols in place for our student athletes and staff which includes wearing masks and daily screening,” she said.. “Our coaches and student athletes have been doing a good job of abiding by our protocols to help limit their exposure. Our Athletic Training staff has been diligent about reporting and monitoring our students and have done a good job with our contact tracing.”
Henze said most all of the student-athletes, minus the two basketball teams, are being allowed to go home for the holidays, but must test and quarantine upon returning to campus.
The Warrior men’s team, who finished the 2019-20 season 29-3, are ranked No. 5 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ top 25 poll. The LCSC women’s team, which finished 22-11, received votes in the preseason poll but are just outside the top 25 at No. 26.
Obviously, if the basketball teams can’t play, and if sports in general at the college can’t get going this academic year, the athletic department could be put in a financial strain. The loss of the NAIA World Series in May was more than a $1 million hit on the economy of Lewiston and the college.
But Henze said that community support has been plentiful and critical to staying afloat.
“We have had to modify everything,” Henze said. “We are working to find solutions to help us move forward. We are very grateful for the community support through donations and sponsorship. Both play a huge role in making LC Athletics happen.”
And the hope is no sports will have to be canceled, including a second consecutive World Series.
“We are hopeful and optimistic about spring sports,” Henze said. “Everything is on the table at this point and we are currently working on contingency plans.”
