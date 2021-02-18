By the time the Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team takes to the court Friday at the Activity Center opposite Bushnell of Eugene, Ore., 462 days will have passed since the Warriors last competed.
“Since they were 8 years old — probably something like that — they’ve never gone 462 days without playing the sport, like in a game,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said. “I mean, we’re just grateful to have the opportunity to play.”
The Warriors will play host to a mini-tournament of sorts this weekend as part of a “hybrid schedule” designed to compensate for Oregon schools’ ineligibility to provide venues early in the season because of that state’s high rate of coronavirus cases. Not only will this be their first match of any kind in 15 months, but it also will represent their long-awaited debut in the Cascade Conference, to which they are making the move from their spot in the Frontier Conference.
Lewis-Clark State will face Bushnell at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, then Warner Pacific, of Portland, Ore., at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Corbin University, of Salem, Ore., also will be at the Activity Center and will switch off with the Warriors to face the same two opponents in opposite order. LCSC and Corban are not slated to play each other at this event, but they will meet later in the season.
Pohlman describes the Cascade as “very, very strong,” boasting as it does multiple nationally ranked programs. However, it will not be quite at full strength in this unique spring season, with only eight of its 12 teams competing.
“This is going to be a very, very tough conference, but what a great opportunity for us to get into that national spotlight and be able to prove our worth, and make history really, if you think about it,” Pohlman said. “We’re the only team in the era of L-C volleyball that’s going to be playing in the Cascade.”
Pohlman considers his Warriors, who went 20-11 overall and 8-4 in their final season in the Frontier in 2019, to be distinguished by their offensive style of play geared toward piling up aces and kills. Notable returners include junior right side hitter Tori Edwards, who led the roster in kills with 319 last season, and senior setter Jess Ruffing, who provided a team-high 593 assists. Freshmen joining the program include Lewiston High School graduate and libero Ashlee Bachman, as well as outside hitter and Colfax product Kierstyn York.
Lewis-Clark State is scheduled for a 14-game regular season, building up to the conference championships and the NAIA national tournament in April. While Pohlman has high hopes for competitive success, he considers the greatest victory under present circumstances to lie in holding a season at all, noting his gratitude to Warrior athletic director Brooke Henze and president Cynthia Pemberton for “the opportunity to make this happen.”
“Really, the opportunity to get out there and do something besides practice is so limited and such an anomaly these days that I just hate to say it, but just being able to play is a little bit of a success,” Pohlman said. “There’s some enjoyment there; it’s not just another practice. I think we have to just relish in the fact that we get just a small morsel of normalcy, and be grateful for that.”
