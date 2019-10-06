LCSC volleyball takes down No. 16 Montana Tech in 4

Brooke Kaawa had a match-high 17 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team took down 16th-ranked Montana Tech 25-19, 12-25, 25-22, 26-24 in Frontier Conference play Saturday at the Activity Center.
“It’s great to see them transition into being more of the type of team that wants to finish and wants to take care of the job,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “I think every (coach) wants to see their team transform and get better and this weekend was an opportunity to see that. It was amazing to see that come to fruition.”
Tori Edwards added 13 kills, Gionni Brown added 26 digs, tying her for ninth on the all-time list with 43 matches in double figures in that stat, and Jess Ruffing finished with 28 assists for the Warriors (13-7, 4-2 FC).
“I really think that Jess Ruffing (set) a very steady pace for us, which is what we needed,” Pohlman said of the junior setter.
“There was definitely a team leadership and team effort to be able to pull this one out. That’s a really good team. Talent-wise they may be better than us, but our X factor isn’t talent so we will have to give that little bit of heart, little bit of gusto and little bit of pride in what we do and that needs to be more of an X factor.”
With the match tied at 1 and the Orediggers (16-4, 4-2) up 18-17, LCSC went on a 7-2 run and eventually closed out the third game to take the lead. Montana Tech actually used a 4-0 run at the end of the fourth to take a 24-23 lead, but LCSC fought off that set point and got kills from Edwards to finish off the match.
Maureen Jessop led the Orediggers with 13 kills and McKenna Kaelber added a match-high 31 assists. Sabrina Hopcroft contributed 18 digs, Karina Mickelson had 14, and Gena McMillan finished with 10.
The Warriors next play Oct. 24 at the Grand View Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, at 12:30 p.m. against No. 24 Oklahoma City and 5:30 p.m. against Huntington.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU 10-0 on 2nd day at Cougar Classic
PULLMAN — The Washington State tennis team went 10-0 during the second day of the Cougar Classic women’s tournament at the WSU Outdoor Courts.
In singles, Hikaru Sato had little trouble in her two Crimson Flight matches, defeating Idaho’s Melissa Huchet in the quarterfinal round and Montana’s Julia Ronney in the semifinal round.
In doubles, Sato and Melisa Ates rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Utah State’s Hannah Jones and Sidnee Lavatai 6-3.
For Idaho, Laura Spataro advanced to the semifinal round before falling to WSU’s Savanna Ly-Nguyen. Nicole Horacek is in the consolation final of the Cougar Flight.
Horacek and Marta Magalhaes advanced to the consolation final of the Gray Flight before falling 6-3.
Play concludes today.
