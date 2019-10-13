DES MOINES, Iowa — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team was able to finish the Grand View Tournament with a pair of wins, beating St. Ambrose 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 25-15, then sweeping Cardinal Stritch 25-15, 25-21, 25-11 to improve to 16-8 on the season.
“We got together and made it a goal to fight no matter the outcome, and trust our training,” freshman Carli Berntson said. “We took accountability ... and focused more on executing our system instead of defending against our opponents.”
The team bounced back after splitting a pair of matches Friday.
“We emphasized doing our own job and each of us taking on our roles,” senior libero Gionni Brown said. “We played as a team and executed Warrior volleyball. The weekend was full of opportunities to grow and push through pressure. We discovered challenges that we had to overcome after our first match.”
The Warriors finished with a combined 22 aces on the day, with Brown and Josilyn Remick each with eight. Remick also had 50 assists, and Brown finished with 32 digs.
Brooke Kaawa and Tori Edwards had 20 kills apiece in the two matches.
“We learned and developed as a team and we are super excited to take this momentum and high energy into the next round of conference knowing that everything we’ve had to overcome has prepared us to play Warrior volleyball,” Brown said. “Knowing that there will be tough teams, we have to focus on maintaining our flow, fine tuning the small things and continue to move forward.”
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at MSU-Northern.
Idaho falls in 4 at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Kennedy Warren finished with 13 kills, but the Vandals fell to the Bears 15-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 in Big Sky play.
Taylor Muff paced Northern Colorado (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) with 16 kills, while Lauren Hinirchs and Kailey Jo Ince each had 15 kills. Taylor Els added 23 digs and Daisy Schultz contributed 62 assists.
Avery Housley and Nicole Ball each had seven kills for Idaho (8-10, 2-4). Hailey Pelton finished with 23 assists, Delaney Hopen had 23 digs and Kyra Palmbush finished with 13 blocks.
The Vandals will host Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. Thursday.