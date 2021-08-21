HUNTINGTON, Ind. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team opened its season Friday with a pair of sweeps, downing Goshen (Ind.) 25-18, 25-14, 25-21, then bouncing Caulmet (Ind.) 25-9, 25-13, 25-16 at the Forester Invitational.
“It was nice to get out there and get back to playing,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “We were able to get a lot of people in and obviously that is going to go a long way.”
Against the Leafs (0-6), freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez tallied 12 kills and three aces to pace the Warriors. Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished with 19 assists. Junior libero Kenzie Dean had 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Jada Wyms added four blocks and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson contributed four aces.
Against the Crimson Wave (0-1), freshman outside hitter Josie Peters and Nelson each had six kills, and Nelson, freshman middle blocker Katie Rainville and sophomore libero Ashlee Bachman, a Lewiston High School graduate, each finished with two aces. Ruffing tallied 15 assists, senior right side Tori Edwards and Rainville each added two blocks, and Dean had six digs.
LCSC is back in action with two more matches at the tournament at 7 and 9 a.m. today against host Huntington (Ind.) and Saint Ambrose (Iowa), respectively.