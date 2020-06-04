The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team announced the signing of defensive specialist Kendzee Cloward, who is eligible to play for the Warriors in the fall.
In two years at Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College, Cloward helped the Eagles to a regional championship and a ninth-place finish at National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. As a sophomore, she finished with more than 500 digs and tallied 32 service aces.
“Ever since Kendzee committed to us, I could not imagine our team without her,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “In just a single conversation, our visions aligned perfectly and we were ready to stand beside each other in battle. She has already made a strong, positive impression with our returners, and I know she will do the same with her presence on the court.”
Cloward was a three-time regional champion and 6A All-State performer from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah. As a senior, she was voted libero of the year and was an all-region selection all four years.
“I have always been interested in LC State and jumped at the opportunity to play for this program,” Cloward said.
“Everything felt right and made me feel like I was meant to be a Warrior. I felt as though I could contribute to the team, but also better myself as not only a player but an individual at LCSC.”