Everyone loves an underdog.
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team looks to complete an underdog story when it enters the Cascade Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed starting Friday in La Grande, Ore.
The Warriors look to improve on their performance last season when they also entered as the sixth seed and lost 25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22 to Oregon Tech in the first round.
On tap for LCSC (16-11) is a date with Southern Oregon (20-9) at 9 a.m. Friday, a team the Warriors split with in the regular season. It is a team coach Shaun Pohlman feels his group matches up well with.
“I like our positioning,” Pohlman said. “The sixth seed (often) gets overlooked. The pressure is really not on us.”
The Raiders swept LCSC on Sept. 3 at home 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Lewiston native Jennah Carpenter led an injury-laden team with 13 assists, 10 digs and the sole ace.
The Warriors earned revenge Oct. 7 during homecoming weekend with a 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 win at the P1FCU Activity Center. LCSC was able to show off the team’s depth, when healthy.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez and senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi each had 13 kills to lead the way. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 22 assists and senior libero Kenzie Dean had 21 digs.
In the final regular season NAIA top 25 coaches poll, Southern Oregon received votes but did not crack the ranking. The Warriors, who lost five of their final eight matches, haven’t received votes since the Oct. 12 poll.
Were LCSC able to win, it would play top-ranked Eastern Oregon at 7:30 p.m. the same day in a semifinal-round match. The championship will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“The longer you are the 1-seed, I think the more there’s pressure,” Pohlman said. “We might be doing them a favor by beating them.”
The Mountaineers (28-2) already have locked up a national tournament automatic bid by virute of winning the conference’s regular-season title.
If the Warriors hope to play in the NAIA tournament, they’d have to win three matches. Pohlman thinks if the Warriors would beat those two teams on the same day, it might be enough to earn an at-large bid.
Lewis-Clark State has not made the national tournament since 2011.
“It is very rare that you see a team go from being a nobody to being a somebody without having some sort of an underdog story,” Pohlman said. “What an opportunity for us to be able to do that.”
A key to possible postseason success needs to come at the service line. Lewis-Clark State was second in the Cascade with 207 aces, but committed 315 service errors. The errors were enough of a problem that Pohlman instituted a green-yellow-red serving system to let the servers know when they could attack and when they just needed one over the net.
The front line is senior heavy, and with a total of seven seniors overall, that experience makes them one of the better in the conference.
The back line has seen a lot of moving parts, mostly because of injuries, but Kailiponi has become a crucial part of the offense. Kailiponi led the Warriors with 505 assists. Junior setter Vanja Tomic and freshman outside hitter Juliauna Forgach Aguilar also have played key roles.
This might be the final tournament for senior libero Kendzee Cloward, but she is not leaving the program as Pohlman said she will be taking Morgan Ness’ role as the graduate assistant next season.
“She wants to protect everybody,” Pohlman said. “She is that friend that wants to cover for that other friend so they don’t get into trouble.”
Cloward worked well as a makeshift scout for LCSC, bringing in Cassidy Nelson and Langi, who was a teammate of Cloward’s at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah. Nelson and Cloward were teammates at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Nelson leads the CCC with 52 aces on the season. Langi is third on the team with 251 kills and only behind senior middle blocker Jada Wyms in blocks with 64.
Senior right-side hitter Carli Berntson and senior middle blocker Channa Hart have been the two mainstays on the team, each being on the team for four seasons.
Hart dealt with injuries in the middle of the season but finished the regular season with 50 total blocks.
“Channa is one of the most positive people you will meet in your life,” Pohlman said. “The kid has a heart of gold.”
Pohlman noted how caring Berntson was, not only about the team but for him as a coach as well.
“She is your 4.0, go-getter, ambassador, reliable (player),” Pohlman said.
Wyms is four total blocks shy of 100 on the season, but her athleticism is second to none.
“She is such a dynamic athlete at the end of the day,” Pohlman said. “Her ability to spring and get from place A to place B.”
