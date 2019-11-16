GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team could be in danger of missing the NAIA national tournament because the Warriors dropped a heartbreaking 25-14, 23-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-12 decision to Carroll on Friday in the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament at the McLaughlin Center on the campus of the University of Providence.
LCSC (20-11), ranked No. 24 in the latest Top 25 poll, had taken sole possession of first place in the regular-season race with a Nov. 2 win against Montana Western in the final home match of the season. That was its seventh consecutive win. But since, the Warriors have dropped three straight, including two five-set matches to the Saints (16-11).
Now, LCSC must depend on getting an at-large bid to the national tournament. The Warriors will learn their fate at 8 a.m. Monday when the NAIA will livestream its selection show on Facebook Live.
Despite that, coach Shaun Pohlman said he was proud of the program the team has made.
“We have back-to-back winning records. We were one win away from a regular-season title and maintaining our place in the top 25, and we did that in just two years while bringing 17 new players into the fold,” Pohlman said. “We are on our way back to getting this program back to being a national powerhouse, and I’m excited for our future.”
Tori Edwards and Brooke Kaawa each had career highs with 20 kills. Edwards also had 12 digs, and Morgan Ness added 12 kills for LCSC. Jess Ruffing finished with 48 assists. Gionni Brown had 22 digs, Jordan Phelan contributed 14, and Hannah Pond 12.
Taelyr Krantz and Sophia Spoja each finished with 13 kills for Carroll. Hannah Dean added 10 kills and Ali Williams had 10 kills, 37 assists and 12 digs. Mara Lynch finished with 19 digs, Lexi Mikkelsen had 11 and Laurel Kassa 10.
Bears spoil Vandals’ Senior Night
MOSCOW — Big Sky-leading Northern Colorado trumped Idaho on Senior Night, earning a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 win to clinch the regular-season championship at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Vandals (13-15, 9-7 Big Sky) got 12 kills from Nikki Ball and 11 from Avery Housley. Senior Delaney Hopen had 12 digs.
Northern Colorado outhit UI a considerable .365 to .196, and out-blocked the Vandals 7-2.
“We were really off our blocking game,” UI coach Debbie Buchanan said. “That’s something that ... we’re leading the conference in, something we rely on. We had zero blocks going into that third set.
“We still have to get a few of these little kinks out before the tournament.”
Jadyn McCartney paced the Bears (20-7, 14-1) with 14 kills and 10 digs, Kailey Jo Ince added 12 kills and Taylor Muff finished with 11 kills and nine digs. Daisy Schultz contributed 45 assists and Taylor Els chipped in 13 digs.
Hopen and outside hitter Paige Rupiper were celebrated before the match.
Idaho next will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Utah.
Utes get past Cougars
PULLMAN — Dani Drews had 22 kills and 10 digs as No. 15 Utah earned a 27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 Pac-12 victory against No. 22 Washington State at Bohler Gym to break part of a four-team logjam for second place in the conference.
Zoe Weatherington added 11 kills for the Utes (19-7, 11-4), who have now won five straight matches. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 47 kills and Brianna Doehrmann finished with 20 digs.
Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova each had 12 kills for the Cougars (21-6, 10-5), who lost for the first time in four matches. Hannah Pukis finished with 41 assists, and WSU all-time digs leader Alexis Dirige added 22 more to her total.
Washington State will entertain Colorado at noon Sunday.