The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team won its fifth match in a row Saturday, downing Multnomah 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 in a Cascade Conference match at the Activity Center.
The Warriors and the Lions went toe-to-toe during each set. LCSC assistant coach Drew Choules said the Warriors have talked about not getting rattled during close matches.
“I thought we faced adversity great tonight,” Choules said. “We talked about it at practice. If we go down on the scoreboard, we just have to stick to the plan. We didn’t get rattled, we kept plugging away tonight and we responded.”
Choules served as acting coach for this match and a win Friday against Warner Pacific. According to coach Shaun Pohlman, the college and conference have COVID-19 protocols that prevented him from attending the matches.
“Just according to their protocols, I’m not able to be there,” he said by phone later in the day.
Toward the end of the first set the Warriors (11-6, 6-3) were up 24-19, but Multnomah (3-7, 2-7) rallied to within 24-23. Danae Stokes and Jocelynn Porter each notched a kill in the comeback, and they finished with 14 and 10 kills, respectively.
The teams rallied back and forth, but senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson put an end to the Lions’ hope of a comeback with an aggressive spike.
Nelson finished with five kills. The kills for the Warriors were spread out amongst their front line. Junior right side Carli Berntson led with eight while senior middle blocker Jada Wyms and junior middle blocker Channa Hart each had seven.
“Tonight, and against Warner Pacific, we blocked really well.” Choules said. “We’ve been aggressive defensively, which gives us confidence to come out swinging offensively. We distributed the ball really well, which makes us hard to defend.”
Wyms notched her seven kills on 14 attacks.
“The main thing for us as a team is we wanted to play Warrior volleyball,” she said. “We did a really good job trying to respond, especially in the third set.”
Wyms said the front line comes into each match with a hard-working mentality.
“I think we were gritty on the front line,” Wyms said. “We have the mentality that we don’t want anything coming over the net. I think that played a big part in our game physically.”
The third set was the biggest test for the Warriors, with it going back and forth throughout. The score was tied at 10 before an errant Multnomah hit and a Nelson ace. It didn’t take long for the Lions to recapture the lead, however. A Hannah McPhetridge ace, a Kamalie Labonon ace and an off-target shot by the Warriors put the Lions up 14-12.
Multnomah inched to a 17-14 advantage, then LCSC went on a 6-3 run to tie the game at 20.
Hannah Martinez headed to the service line with the Warriors in front 22-21 and hit three consecutive aces to close the match. Martinez finished the night with four service aces.
“When we gave up those strings of points we weren’t passing well,” Choules said. “Once we got our passing under us we ran some different plays and were able to be aggressive.”
The Warriors, who are tied for fourth in the conference standings, next play at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 7 Corban, which is in first place with a perfect mark through nine Cascade matches.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.