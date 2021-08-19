Early this year, Lewis-Clark State volleyball coach Shaun Pohlman spoke of the challenges of leading his team into an abbreviated season after an unprecedented 15-month layoff.
Now, he finds himself in an inverse situation as the Warrior women gear up to start a new season after a historically short break. LCSC, which finished its previous campaign in April with a 7-7 record, returns to action Friday at the Forester Invitational in Huntington, Ind.
“It’s a quick turnover,” Pohlman said. “It’s kind of the opposite effect, of having to turn around players we didn’t get to have a chance to evaluate on an individual level and start working with them in the offseason. We didn’t really get an offseason.”
Pohlman said being able to season his players against “teams we wouldn’t normally see” early on was an important emphasis in scheduling. He feels his traditional offensive emphasis as a coach will be effectively complemented this year by the proven defensive know-how of new assistant Drew Choules as they look to improve on a spring season he characterizes as having been a prouder one than a .500 record in itself might suggest.
“Every season tells a story, and one that’s outside the overall record,” said Pohlman, who praised his players’ resilience through an injury-plagued run earlier this year. “... They said, ‘I know I could be the next one to get hurt,’ and they stepped in with courage and fought, and there’s no record of 7-7 that’s going to tell that story. We weren’t the only ones in that boat with injuries; gyms got closed down and physical activity was reduced dramatically. The amount of preparation a lot of kids had going into last season was pretty low. People were in the worst shape of their lives.”
After this weekend’s invitational, the Warriors will play another nonconference tournament the next weekend in the Firestorm Invitational in Glendale, Ariz., then spend the remainder of the regular season competing against Cascade Conference rivals. Their first home match is scheduled for Sept. 3 against Southern Oregon.
Returning standouts for the Warriors include kill leaders Chloe Emory and Tori Edwards, along with setters Hannah Martinez and Jess Ruffing. Particularly notable for area readership might be the team’s addition of freshman outside hitter Jennah Carpenter, a Lewiston High School product who is joining the Warriors’ volleyball and track and field programs.
“I think we’ve progressed well over the preseason practices,” said Pohlman, who also noted that he hopes his team can reproduce its American Volleyball Coaches Association all-academic honors from the spring. “You want to experience growth and good things, but also, if you go through an entire preseason and you don’t experience setbacks or pain or anything, you’re probably gearing yourself up for a surprise. We’ve had some really good preseason practices, but I’d say we’ve also had the setbacks that would help us understand some boundaries, and what leadership looks like or what a lack of leadership looks like.
“We’re happy. We’re excited about our future. We’ve got 18 players this year, and it’s been a fairly normal year so far. I just hope it can stay that way.”
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268 or cwendt@lmtribune.com.
SCHEDULE
Friday — Goshen (Ind.), 9 a.m.+; Friday — Caulmet College of St. Joseph (Ind.), 1 p.m.+; Saturday — at Huntington (Ind.), 7 a.m.+; Saturday — Saint Ambrose (Iowa), 9 a.m.+; Aug. 27 — Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 2 p.m.#; 27 — Valley City State (N.D.), 6 p.m.#; 28 — MSU-Northern, 10 a.m.#; 28 — at Arizona Christian, 2 p.m.#; Sept. 3 — Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 4 — Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.*; 10 — at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.*; 11 — at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.*; 14 — Walla Walla*, 7 p.m.; 17 — Northwest (Wash.), 7 p.m.*; 18 — Evergreen State College, 5 p.m.*; 24 — Warner Pacific, 7 p.m.*; 25 — Multnomah, 5 p.m.*; Oct. 1 — at Corban (Ore.), 7 p.m.*; 2 — at Bushnell (Ore.), 5 p.m.*; 8 — at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.*; 9 — at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 15 — Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 16 — College of Idaho, 5 p.m.*; 19 — at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.*; 22 — Evergreen State College, 7 p.m.*; 23 — at Northwest (Wash.), 5 p.m.*; 29 — at Multnomah, 7 p.m.*; 30 — at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.*; Nov. 5 — Bushnell (Ore.), 7 p.m.*; 6 — Corban (Ore.), 5 p.m.*
+ — Forester Invitational; Huntington, Ind.
# — Firestorm Volleyball Classic; Glendale, Ariz.
* — Cascade Conference matches