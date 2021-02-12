For different reasons, the men’s basketball teams from Lewis-Clark State and Multnomah University exchanged thank-you’s after Thursday’s game at the Activity Center.
The fourth-ranked Warriors’ 107-53 blowout win certainly lacked parity, but the hosts were grateful nonetheless for the pre-postseason tune-up.
The Lions from Portland, Ore., provided LCSC a chance to get its young players significant minutes. Developing depth is key amid the pandemic’s uncertainties.
“With COVID, we’ve had guys miss two or three weeks. ... It’s basically been, ‘All hands on deck,’” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “It’s been huge for some of these guys to get game reps, to get some film, and I think there’s going to be some guys who are gonna help us down the stretch, who maybe two months ago we might not have thought would.”
All 13 Warriors played at least 12 minutes apiece, and every one of them scored as LCSC (14-1) rode distinct advantages court-wide to go up by double digits in under three minutes — then by 40 points late in the first half.
LCSC also was glad to test its wits against a zone defense. The Warriors’ upcoming Cascade Conference tournament opponent, College of Idaho, will run the same scheme. The Warriors and Yotes begin their playoff series at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Activity Center.
“We got to work on it more than normal,” Johnson said. “We don’t play zone, so we don’t see it in practice.”
LCSC used the matchup as preparation for the playoffs, while Multnomah just appreciated the opportunity to play. It was the Lions’ second contest of the year — their first was a 124-75 loss to the Warriors the night before.
“Super thankful for Multnomah for driving over in the middle of winter,” Johnson said. “To get these games was huge, and for (the Lions). They were thanking us after the game. I was like, ‘No, we owe you a thank you.’”
LCSC’s Trystan Bradley scored 11 of his 13 points in the first three minutes. Brennen Newsom (13), Hodges Bailey (11), Oreon Courtney (11) and Khalil Stevenson (10) also hit double figures with ease. The blistering Warriors shot 52 percent from the floor against the Lions’ 27 percent.
LCSC moved the ball around with fluidity, assisting on 27 of its 39 field goals.
“That’s something we preach is a foundational point of our program,” Johnson said.
The 3-point-happy Lions missed their first 10 attempts from deep, finishing 9-for-43 in that column. They were outrebounded 67-27 — controlling the glass is another late-season emphasis for LCSC.
“Coming off three (exhibition) losses last week, these games were us getting our mojo back, pretty much,” Stevenson said. “We always respect our opponents. We knew they’d come out and play hard. We just needed to match that energy and get our stuff right. That’s what we did.”
MULTNOMAH UNIVERSITY (0-2)
Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Richardson 1-20 4-5 6, Faris 2-8 0-0 4, Dehon 1-5 0-0 2, Classen 9-15 0-1 23, Ungwiluk 3-8 0-0 8, Balvanz 0-6 0-0 0, Schneiders 1-3 0-0 3, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 20-74 4-6 53.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-1)
Stevenson 4-5 0-0 10, Bennion 1-3 0-2 3, Bailey 4-8 1-1 11, Mitchell 3-11 0-0 8, Bradley 5-8 0-0 13, Ellison 2-6 0-0 5, Spencer 2-6 1-2 7, Courtney 5-7 1-1 11, Stockton 1-3 2-2 4, Newsom 5-6 3-4 13, Abram 2-4 4-6 8, Fromm 3-4 0-0 8, Albright 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 39-75 14-20 107.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 58-19. 3-point goals — Multnomah 9-43 (Classen 5-9, Ungwiluk 2-6, Scheiders 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Dehon 0-1, Smith 0-3, Faris 0-4, Balvanz 0-6, Richardson 0-7), LCSC 15-36 (Bradley 3-6, Fromm 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Bailey 2-4, Spencer 2-6, Mitchell 2-8, Bennion 1-2, Ellison 1-4). Rebounds — Multnomah 27 (Smith 8), LCSC 67 (Abram 9). Assists — Multnomah 6 (Richardson 2), LCSC 27 (Bennion 4). Total fouls — Multnomah 16, LCSC 8.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.