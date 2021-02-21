CALDWELL, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark State track teams combined to win three events Sunday at the Polar Vortex Classic, hosted by the College of Idaho at Caldwell High School.
The men won twice and the women took one event.
On the men's side, senior distance runner Clayton VanDyke took the 800 meters in a time of 1:54.55. Senior distance runner Cole Olsen, a former standout at Clearwater Valley High School, crossed the line first in the 3,000 (8:33.91).
For the women, the 1,600 relay of juniors Karlie Smith and Rebekka Kalmbach, freshman Anika Grogan — a former Lewiston High School standout — and sophomore Ashley Britt won in a time of 3:59.65.
On Saturday, VanDyke won the 1,000 (2:28.29) and the 1,600 (4:18.92), Olsen took the 5,000 (14:42.24), Britt was victorious in the 600 (1:38.65) and senior Madison Carson won the pole vault (11-8 1/2).
The teams next will compete in the NAIA indoor championships March 3-5 at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D.