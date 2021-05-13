COLLEGE ROUNDUP
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s track and field teams will begin postseason action in the nation’s top 25 according to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s outdoor rating index, it was announced Wednesday.
The Warrior men are ranked No. 18. Senior Clayton VanDyke bettered his automatic-qualifying mark in the 1,500 meters at Whitworth Twilight event in Spokane on May 12 with a victory in 3:53.48. The time currently is the sixth-fastest in the NAIA. He also was a member of the 3,200 relay, with freshmen Carter Gordon, Conner May and Cooper Carlson, which won in 7:55.08 at the Canis Latrans Qualifier and Multi competition on Saturday at College of Idaho.
The women are 19th in the ratings. Junior Rebekka Kalmbach set a B standard in the 400 hurdles at the Whitworth Twilight in 1:04.48, and junior Callie Johnson won the 3,000 steeplechase at the same event in a time of 11:51.39.
The teams will be competing in the Cascade Conference championships Friday and Saturday in La Grande, Ore.
SIGNINGSPair of athletes headed to LCSC
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team recently announced it has signed Lexi Trowbridge from NCAA Division II Black Hills State. Also, the golf team announced it had inked Timberlake High School’s Isabel Hilliard to a letter of intent.
Trowbridge, a 5-foot-3 setter, played in 2020 for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 104 assists in 11 matches played. The previous two seasons, she was at Eastern Wyoming College, where she helped the Lancers to a fourth-place finish in the Region IX tournament in 2019. She had 631 assists, 271 kills and 46 aces in her time there.
Hilliard was a three-sport athlete at Timberlake, also lettering in soccer and volleyball. Her mother also attended the college.