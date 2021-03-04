YANKTON, S.D. — Somehow, indoor track has lapped cross country in the NAIA.
In other words, Lewis-Clark State runners like Clayton VanDyke and Cole Olsen aimed for adapatability as they prepared for the NAIA indoor track and field championships that began Wednesday at Mount Marty University.
Senior Madi Carson tied for seventh in the women’s pole vault on the first day, clearing 12 feet 3/4 inches, while Ashley Britt and two women’s relays survived prelims.
VanDyke and Olsen also compete in cross country, a fall sport whose 2020 season was delayed until winter and spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Its national meet is April 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. That presents a quandary for VanDyke in particular, who will need to ratchet up his stamina work heading into that one. For now, he’ll need to show some pure speed to thrive at this event.
VanDyke qualified in the men’s 1,000-meter run, whose prelims are 1:30 p.m. Pacific today, while Olsen is eyeing a more cross-countryesque race, the 5,000, at 3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday.
VanDyke, a senior from Utah who placed second in the NAIA indoor 800 in 2020, is seeded fourth in this year’s 1,000 with a time of 2 minutes, 28.29 seconds. The top seed is Luke Skinner of St. Mary in Kansas at 2:25.94.
Because of the brevity of the indoor season, the accuracy of seeding is anyone’s guess. The Warriors have competed in only one other indoor meet.
Olsen, a senior from the Kooskia area who’s seeded eighth in the 5,000, will try to improve on his sixth-place showing in the 3,000 a year ago. He was fourth in the national cross country meet in 2019.
Britt, a sophomore, posted the seventh-best time in the women’s 600 prelims, 1:37.87, and advances to the final at 12:15 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
The women’s 3,200 relay of senior Emily Adams, freshman Geraldin Correa, junior Rylee Brown and sophomore Maja Plaznik posted the No. 4 time in prelims, 9:31.49, to qualify for the final at 7:30 a.m. Pacific on Friday.
The 3,200 relay of Britt, juniors Rebekka Kalmbach and and Karlie Smith, and freshman Anika Grogan posted the No. 7 time, 3:58.01, and also advances. Grogan is a former Lewiston High School standout.
“It was, quite honestly, an amazing day,” coach Mike Collins said. “I don’t think I could overstate that. The girls are excited, and, to use one of (assistant) Cyrus (Hall’s) terms, we outkicked our coverage. Everybody performed better than what they were predicted to perform, and we are excited. We’ve got nothing to lose on Friday so we will see what happens.”
To increase social distancing in the meet, women are competing strictly on Wednesday and Friday, and men chiefly today and Saturday.