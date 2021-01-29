The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s tennis teams, whose 2020 season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, launch their 2021 campaigns during the next couple of weeks.
The women host Montana at 1:30 p.m. today, and the men begin Feb. 14 at home against Whitworth.
Both teams, headed by 32nd-year coach Kai Fong, are receiving votes in the NAIA coaches’ poll, with the men sitting at No. 23. Most of their matches will take place before no spectators at the LCSC Tennis Center.
“Playing here, this year, is almost like playing away,” Fong said. “There are no fans. The courts are familiar, but there is no one — no parents, no supporters. The men’s team and women’s team won’t be able to watch each other. It is all a different experience.”
The men graduated three from last season but Fong is optimistic. Headlining the returners is top singles player William Bruchard, who “brings consistency to the table every year, and that is what I am hoping to see,” Fong said.
Also returning are Marcus Gavelin and Gunnar Harlan.
The Warrior women return the bulk of their starting lineup, with their top two singles players and top doubles combination in Begona Andres and Laura Diaz returning. Sophie Uhlenkott, Kyla Collier and Alexis Maison all saw considerable amounts of playing time last season as well.
“Returning those players from last year will help because they understand the things they have to look forward to like improving from last year,” Fong said.
Other notables on the women’s side include Alexandra Berry and Bonolo Molefe.
LCSC ROSTERS
Men — William Bruchard, jr.; Moosa Choudhary, fr.; Andre Du Plessis, fr.; Marcus Gavelin, jr.; Gunnar Harlan, fr.; Itaru Kikuchi, fr.; Kganya Ranamane, fr.; Thomas Schaap, jr.; Cornelius Sia, fr.; Daniel Tevez, fr.; Andy Wu, fr.
Women — Begona Andres, sr.; Alexandra Barry, soph.; April Buckingham, fr.; Anika Busz, fr.; Kyla Collier, soph.; Laura Diaz, jr.; Simone Johnson, fr.; Alexis Maison, soph.; Bonolo Molefe, fr.; Emily Schelbert, fr.; Sophie Uhlenkott, jr.
LCSC SCHEDULE
Men
Feb. 14 — Whitworth, 1 p.m. 27 — Idaho, 8 a.mn. 27 — Whitman, 5 p.m.
March 6 — Boise State, 9 a.m.; Seattle, 1 p.m. 19 — Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m. 26 — Montana, 1 p.m. 26 — Montana, 5 p.m.
April 2 — Treasure Valley C.C., 5 p.m.
Women
Jan. 29 — Montana, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 — at Boise State, 5 p.m. 7 — at Boise State, 10 a.m. 13 — College of Idaho, 9 a.m.; Whitworth, 1 p.m.
March 21 — Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.
April 2 — Treasure Valley C.C., 2 p.m. 3 — College of Idaho, TBA.