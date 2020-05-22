Four Lewis-Clark State College tennis players found success in the classroom as well as on the court, as the College Sports Information Directors of America announced their Academic All-District teams Thursday .
Sophie Uhlenkott earned a spot for the second year in a row, while Kyla Collier, William Bruchard and Marcus Gavelin made the list for the first time in their careers.
“I am always so proud of what these student-athletes accomplish for themselves,” coach Kai Fong said. “It never ceases to amaze me how and what they do to achieve such a high level of academic grades while fully engaged in a college sport, holding down campus jobs and volunteering.”
CoSIDA academic awards take into account performance on the field of play and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average.
Honorees selected to the first team advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 16-19.