TEMPE, Ariz — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Thursday that both Lewis-Clark State teams earned All-Academic honors, and 13 members of the two teams were named Scholar-Athletes.
Sophie Uhlenkott, Laura Diaz and Begona Andres all were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. Laura Rosselli picked up her second award while Kyla Collier, Lizzy Bremer and Alexis Masion all are first-time honorees.
On the men’s side, Marcus Gavelin earned his third nod. William Burchard, Roberto Salazar and Gregory Arthur all picked up their second awards and Luca Menezes and Vannasak Chheang are first-time winners.
It’s the eighth consecutive year the women’s team has qualified for the award, and the third straight time for the men.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, the team must have a GPA of at least 3.2.
“It is always so nice to see the testament to their sustained efforts in the academic setting,” coach Kai Fong said. “I don’t know how they do it. They work part time, they practice, they travel and they compete. They are truly something else.”
RUNNINGOfficials give up on Bloomsday rescheduling
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials of the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane have abandoned hopes of conducting a 44th edition of the popular race and instead are promoting a “virtual” version they announced early this month.
The race had been rescheduled for Sept. 20 but officials announced late Wednesday they were scrapping it altogether aside from an online concept set for Sept. 18-20.
Registrants can run or walk a 12-kilometer course anywhere in the world during that three-day period and post their times to a Bloomsday website. They will then be sent a Bloomsday T-shirt.
Officials reiterated during the spring they’re a nonprofit organization unable to give refunds. They said anyone who already has registered for the 2020 race can defer their payment to the 2021 edition. Details are available on the race website.