The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball teams each earned bids into their respective NAIA Division I tournaments, it was announced Wednesday.
Also, the Warrior teams will play the same opponent, as they will face off against the Talladega (Ala.) Tornadoes in the first round of each tournament.
The men’s team (29-3), which is ranked No. 6 in the country, earned the No. 2 seed in the Duer Bracket at the event that will take place at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The Warriors will play at 12:45 p.m. Pacific on March 19.
LCSC, which will make its 15th appearance in the national tourney, earned the automatic bid after winning the Frontier Conference tournament championship Monday, downing Carroll in convincing fashion 75-54 at the Activity Center.
“It always feels great to earn your way into the tournament,” second-year coach Austin Johnson said. “This team proved itself night in and night out this year, regardless of whatever adversity was thrown our way. It’s hard to know what our prospects are as I really believe tournaments are a bit of a crapshoot, but I do feel good about where we are at going in.”
The Tornadoes (24-8), who are the No. 7 seed, earned an at-large bid out of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Talladega, which will make its seventh appearance in the tournament, is led by senior guard Morris Dunnigan, who is averaging 18.9 points and 1.7 steals per game. Junior forward R.J. Kelly leads the Tornadoes, who are ranked No. 25 in the country, with 6.48 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
“They are loaded with talent and extremely well coached,” Johnson said. “They were picked to win their league and had the league MVP this year. They also have four NCAA Division 1 transfers, so we know they will be a talented and disciplined team. We need to take care of the basketball, keep them off the offensive glass and play to our defensive expectation if we want to win.”
The Warrior women (21-10), who are the No. 6 seed in the Naismith Bracket, earned an at-large bid in the tournament that will take place in Billings, Mont., after falling in the Frontier Conference title game Tuesday against Providence. LCSC, which is ranked No. 22 in the country, will play at 9:45 a.m. Pacific on March 19.
Coach Brian Orr said his team is excited to keep going.
“We are excited to be able to keep practicing and playing,” Orr said. “The national tournament is always a great event and the fact that this is the last 32-team tournament makes it even more special.”
The Tornadoes (28-5), who are the the No. 3 seed, will be making their fifth appearance in the tournament. Talladega, which is ranked No. 10 in the latest poll, is led by junior guard Tyeisha Juhan, who is averaging 15 points per game. Senior forward Diamond Jolly averages 11 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Tornadoes, who earned an at-large bid out of the GCAC. Senior point guard Brijannee Moore chips in six assists and 4.72 steals per outing.
Orr said the team will just stay within itself and do what it does best.
“Our formula for success at nationals has always been to focus on us and what we do well,” Orr said. “We always ask our players to play to their individual strengths and do it within our team-first system.”
Zany’s will conduct watch parties for every game game LCSC participates in, and KOZE-AM (950) will broadcast every game the Warriors will compete in.
The NAIA also announced it will limit fan attendance at its remaining championships, including the two DI tournaments.
“After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at upcoming championships to only essential staff and limited family members,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said. “We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority.”
Refunds will be issued to those who have bought tickets in advance, but no longer are able to attend.
THREE WOMEN’S PLAYERS EARN ALL-FC NODS — The women’s team earned three spots on the All-Frontier Conference teams, it was announced by the conference.
Kiara Burlage was a first-team selection, Jamie Nielson was selected to the second team, and Jansen Edmiston was an honorable mention pick.
“It’s always nice for our players when they are recognized by opposing coaches,” Orr said. “We are proud of all three.”
Burlage, a 6-foot junior forward, leads the team with 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, also ranking No. 1 in field-goal shooting (53.7 percent) and is hitting 42.1 percent of her 3-point attempts. She ranks 10th in NAIA DI in field-goal percentage and is 25th in scoring with 485 points. She has compiled 11 double-doubles this season.
Nielson, a 5-10 senior guard, is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 34.4 percent from distance. Her 52 makes from 3-point range leads the team. Nielson also is the team’s Champion of Character.
Edmiston, a 5-9 junior guard, is averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
NAIA men’s tournament
at Municipal Auditorium; Kansas City, Mo.
Duer Bracket
March 19 Games
SACU (Texas) vs. Loyola (La.), 7 a.m.
Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. The Master’s (Calif.), 8:45 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Talladega (Ala), 12:15 p.m.
LSU-Shreveport vs, Wayland (Texas) Baptist, 2 p.m.
NAIA women’s tournament
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark; Billings, Mont.
Naismith Bracket
March 19 Games
William Woods (Mo.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio), 8 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Talladega (Ala.), 9:45 a.m.
Loyola (La.) vs. William Penn (Iowa), 11:30 a.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 1:15 p.m.