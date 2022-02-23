Having prevailed by double-digit margins in each of its regular-season encounters with College of Idaho, the 21st-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team might have been rattled to find itself embroiled in a down-to-the-wire battle against the Yotes in a Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal-round game Tuesday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Fortunately for the Warriors and the home crowd there to support them, coming through in the clutch is their specialty. LCSC prevailed 61-58, advancing to face fourth-seeded Bushnell at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round.
In a game featuring 23 lead changes, the top-seeded Warriors (25-3) trailed at the conclusion of each of the first three quarters, with an inspired C of I (16-14) holding a 30-26 edge at halftime. The worst stretch of the game came in the second quarter as a flat LCSC failed to score a field goal for a stretch of more than five minutes of play and fell into a 24-15 hole.
The Warriors appeared a totally different team two quarters later as they got the better of a fast-paced offensive tit-for-tat to overtake the eighth-seeded Yotes and lead by as many as seven during a high-scoring fourth before holding on.
“We’re an early morning practice team.” Lewis-Clark State coach Brian Orr said, noting the 7 p.m. start time was later than his team was accustomed to. “I really thought we were a little sluggish tonight; maybe it’s the biological clock not kicking in in time. We’ve been practicing late this week, so hopefully by Friday we’re able to bring more energy to the floor.”
Much of the early trouble for LCSC could be traced to the Yotes’ long-range threat Allie Cannon, who scored 12 points before intermission. Every so often, College of Idaho would draw the Warrior defenders inside, then send a pass to a wide-open Cannon waiting beyond the arc. She was a perfect 4-for-4 shooting in the first half, all from 3-point range (the Warriors, by contrast, shot a dismal 1-for-8 from deep before halftime and 4-for-21 in the game).
“She got loose on us two or three times,” Orr said of the aptly named Cannon. “The plan (after halftime) was to give her no more.”
Having garnered the attention of the Warrior defense, Cannon scored just five points in the second half to total 17 overall. She finished 6-for-7 shooting on the night, with the lone miss coming as she airballed an attempt at a tying 3 in the final five seconds of regulation.
Meanwhile, coming on late was Lewis Clark State sophomore guard Callie Stevens, who cut loose for nine points, two steals and two assists in the fourth quarter and drilled two free throws with 10 seconds on the clock to ice the game. Stevens, who is the leading scorer in the conference this season, matched her average with 19 points.
“I think we just come together and stay composed, and we work together because it’s we-ball, not me-ball,” Stevens said of her team’s propensity for winning close games. “We fight, and we’re disciplined with it and do what we’re told, and I think we do a great job executing what’s drawn up for us.”
Junior post Sara Muehlhausen provided the Warriors with 15 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Ellie Sander was another major contributor to the team’s late momentum, coming off the bench for nine points, three steals and three assists.
The victory was the 14th straight for the Warrior women, and the 17th excluding two forfeits they had in January because of COVID-19 absences. It also was their 11th win from 12 games decided by five or fewer points this season.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (16-15)
Mitchell 3-6 0-0 6, Krusemark 1-4 2-2 4, Riggle 4-8 2-4 10, Cannon 6-7 0-0 17, Riley 3-7 5-6 11, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Creager 0-2 1-2 1, French 1-4 0-0 3, Porter 0-0 1-2 1, Frith 2-7 0-0 5, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 11-16 58.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (26-3)
Muehlhausen 7-12 1-2 15, Holm 3-10 0-0 6, Stevens 6-14 4-6 19, Broyles 1-8 0-0 2, Sellman 2-4 0-0 4, Schroeder 1-2 0-0 2, Clabby 0-3 0-0 0, Sander 4-9 0-0 9, Green 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-67 5-8 61.
College of Idaho 15 15 11 17—58
Lewis-Clark State 14 12 14 21—61
3-point goals — College of Idaho 7-16 (Cannon 5-6, French 1-4, Frith 1-5, Williams 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 4-21 (Stevens 3-5, Sander 1-4, Muehlhausen 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Clabby 0-1, Holm 0-2, Broyles 0-7). Fouled out — Riggle. Rebounds — College of Idaho 38 (Mitchell 12), Lewis-Clark State 40 (Muehlhausen 9). Assists — College of Idaho 13 (Riley 6), Lewis-Clark State 9 (Sander 3). Total fouls — College of Idaho 16, Lewis-Clark State 14. A— N/A.
