LCSC surprises 6th-ranked Saints

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Peyton Souvenir collected 17 points, seven assists and four steals Sunday as Lewis-Clark State rallied from an early deficit and upset previously undefeated Carroll College 60-50 in a nonleague women’s basketball game at the L-C Activity Center.
The Saints from Helena, Mont., are ranked No. 6 in NAIA.
Abbie Johnson tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kiara Burlage added 13 points for the Warriors (4-2), who trailed by 10 points at halftime dominated the second half 44-24.
Danielle Wagner scored 11 points for the Saints (7-1), who had beaten L-C 65-60 at the same venue the previous day and clobbered them 99-48 last month in Montana.
“Honestly, the first half we were just getting into the flow of things,” Souvenir said. “The second-day games are so much harder, especially when you play a team three times. Our talk at halftime was so beneficial. There wasn’t a doubt in any of our minds that we were going to come out and we were going to win.”
Warriors coach Brian Orr called the first half “hard to watch.”
“We couldn’t buy a basket,” he said. “That changed in the second half when we extended our defense. We got a couple of easy baskets and we started making our shots.”
CARROLL (7-1)
Wagner 3-7 2-2 11, Denny 3-12 2-2 9, Swannack 3-1 0-0 7, Pickens 3-7 1-2 7, Hilborn 2-7 0-2 4, Lyman 3-6 0-0 6, Geritz 2-3 2-4 6, Madsen 2-3 2-4 6, Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0, McDermott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 7-12 50.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-1)
Souvenir 4-12 8-9 17, Johnson 5-10 1-1 13, Farmer 3-8 2-4 9, Edmiston 0-7 0-2 0, Broyles 1-1 0-0 3, Stevens 0-2 2-2 2, Sellmann 1-1 0-0 2, Holm 0-3 0-0 0, Muehlhausen 0-2 0-0 0, Sykora 0-2 0-0 0, Schroeder 0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 17-22 60.
Carroll 14 12 10 14—50
Lewis-Clark State 6 10 21 23—60
3-point goals — Carroll 5-22 (Wagner 3-6, Denny 1-3, Swannack 1-6, Hilborn 0-4, Lyman 0-2, Madsen 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 5-19 (Souvenir 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Burlage 2-4, Farmer 1-3, Edmison 0-2, Broyles 1-1, Stevens 0-2, Holm 0-1, Schroeder 0-1). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Carroll 39 (Denny 9), Lewis-Clark State 42 (Johnson 11). Assists — Carroll 6 (Wagner 2), Lewis-Clark State 11 (Souvenir 7). Total fouls — Carroll 22, Lewis-Clark State 15).