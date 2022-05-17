One of the MO’s of this Lewis-Clark State baseball team has been its uncanny ability to come through in clutch situations. Moreso, it’s been the Warriors’ knack for producing runs with two outs.
That was on full display Monday at Harris Field in the NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista.
Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run as the fifth-ranked Warriors scored all of their runs with two outs in a 9-7 victory against British Columbia.
“It’s never say die,” said Seamons, who is hitting .300 this season with nine homers and 33 RBI. “We trust every guy. Whoever is after me, I trust him to do the job just as much I’m going to do it. We all play for each other, we all trust each other, and we know at the end of the day, we’re going to get it done.”
With the victory, top-seeded LCSC (52-4) advances to a winner’s bracket game at 2:30 p.m. today against third-seeded Doane (38-12), which beat second-seeded Vanguard 3-1 in a game earlier in the day. The Thunderbirds (30-25) will play at 6 p.m. today against either Saint Katherine (31-22) or the Lions.
It was not without excitement at the end, as the Warriors allowed three eighth-inning runs as British Columbia brought the go-ahead run to the plate in that inning, then had the tying run at the plate in the ninth.
The two teams have played seven times this season, with LCSC winning all seven games. However, three of those games have been decided by three-or-fewer runs, with two of those coming in the past week.
“It was two heavyweights, two really good teams playing in this game,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Beating the same team seven times, that is a quality team and quality opponent that competes really hard, there’s no secrets. They know what we like to do and we know what they like to do. I was proud of the way we competed. I knew it would be a real close game. They’re here to play nine innings. It was nice to get a cushion early.”
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI for the Warriors, who have won 13 consecutive games. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Nolan Weger went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for British Columbia, which outhit LCSC 13-12. Mike Fitzsimmons went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Noah Or went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Nathan Shute went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers (12-0) allowed nine hits and four earned runs in the first six innings. He struck out six. Junior right-hander Greg Blackman picked up his fourth save of the season, allowing two walks in 1 2/3 innings. He fanned two.
Ryan Beitel (4-4) absorbed the loss. He allowed nine hits, four walks and eight runs, all earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Beitel struck out six.
About one-third of LCSC’s RBI this season have come with two outs, a total of 200. With runners on, the Warriors entered hitting .338. With two out, LCSC is batting .330. The team is successful in advancing runners 53.1 percent of the time, and almost 70 percent of the time, the Warriors have produced when there is a runner on third and less than two outs.
“We just have will and determination,” said Nagle, who is hitting .344 for the season and .400 with runners in scoring position. “If one guy can’t get it done, we have full faith in the next guy to get it done. It goes for everyone (Nos. 1-9).”
So it was hardly stunning when LCSC was at it once again.
Nagle singled with one out in the first. White walked with two outs. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone singled home Nagle. Senior Zach Threlfall singled home White, then Seamons deposited a 1-0 fastball from Beitel over the fence in right for a 5-0 lead.
“The first pitch was down, and the second pitch was right there,” Seamons said. “I was on time and didn’t do too much with it. I knew I squared it up pretty good and I knew it probably was a good swing.”
The Warriors tallied one in the second as White drove in junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa, who led off with a double.
British Columbia started to nickel and dime its way back in it with one in the third as Shute drove in Or on a one-out ground out. The Thunderbirds got two more in the fifth on a two-out double by Or.
LCSC got those two runs back in its half of the fifth as Threlfall scored on a wild pitch and Nagle’s single to left scored Seamons to make it 8-3.
Weger had a two-out single that scored Shute in the sixth, then the Warriors got what turned out to be an important insurance run in the seventh as A.J. Davis was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a ground out, then Nagle came through once again on a single to right.
That was huge, because the Thunderbirds, just like they did May 10 in the Cascade Conference winner’s bracket final, made things interesting late.
Shute led off with a single in the eighth. With one out, Trent Lenihan got aboard on an infield single and Weger walked to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Jonny McGill singled past a diving senior shortstop Riley Way that scored a run. Fitzsimmons walked to force in a second run, then a ground out by Or made it 9-7.
In the ninth, Shute drew a one-out walk, but Blackman was able to get out of it as Corbeth flew out and Lenihan struck out to end it.
The task is not close to being done yet, with a tough Doane team on the horizon.
“(Doane) competed hard today,” Taylor said. “They’ve got some guys who can really hit and a couple more arms out there. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fitzsimmons ss 4 1 2 1 Way ss 4 0 0 0
Or c 5 0 2 3 Nagle rf 5 1 3 2
Rose pr 0 1 0 0 Linscott cf 4 0 1 0
Penner 1b 5 0 1 0 White 1b 3 1 2 1
Hupe cf 5 0 0 0 Mazzone c 5 0 1 1
Shute lf 4 2 2 1 Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Corbeth rf 5 0 1 0 Threlfall dh 3 2 1 1
Lenihan dh 5 1 1 0 Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0
Weger 3b 3 1 2 1 Seamons lf 4 2 2 3
Sanderson 2b 3 1 1 0 Davis 2b 2 1 1 0
McGill ph 1 0 1 1 Sa 3b 4 1 1 0
Totals 40 7 13 7 Totals 35 9 12 8
British Columbia 000 121 030—7 13 0
LCSC 510 020 10x—9 12 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Beitel (L, 4-4) 4.1 9 8 8 4 6
Heppner 2.2 3 1 1 1 5
Seltzer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 12-0) 6 9 4 4 0 6
Smith 1.1 4 3 3 1 1
Blackman 1.2 0 0 0 2 2
Attendance — 320.
