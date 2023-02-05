The Lewis-Clark State basketball teams split a doubleheader Saturday against Cascade Conference foe Corban at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The women opened with a 79-59 victory but the men fell 68-58.
“I love how we guarded, especially in that first half,” Lewis-Clark State men’s coach Austin Johnson said. “A couple of things didn’t go our way in the second half but that’s OK, things like that will happen.”
Here’s what we learned:
As good as anyone
Getting your standouts involved early is good, and LCSC’s rebounding leader (Maddie Holm) and scoring leader (Callie Stevens) got theirs in the women’s game as they combined for 35 points.
Stevens finished with a game-high 20 and had nine of the team’s first 11 points as the hosts took an 11-6 edge with 5:46 remaining in the first.
“When you’re able to knock down 3s that gives you confidence,” Lewis-Clark State coach Brian Orr said. “When she comes out and makes those shots, it relaxes the whole team.”
In Holm’s 22 minutes, she tallied 15 points and nine boards. Her effort on the glass ultimately put the game away, as she had six of her rebounds in the second half.
“I’ve been coaching a long time, but I’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who plays harder than her,” Orr said. “She was a big key tonight. Her rebounding ignited the fast break.”
Second-half run
Lewis-Clark State (22-2, 17-1), which maintained a share of the conference lead with the win, had a five-point edge going into the locker room.
The hosts then switched to a full-court press in the second half, similar to what LCSC ran for most of the Dec. 17 game at Corban (11-13, 8-10). The pressure resulted in three quick turnovers and allowed the hosts to start the second half on an 11-0 run. Lewis-Clark State outscored Corban 22-11 in points off turnovers.
“The defense was able to get turnovers which created fast break opportunities,” Orr said. “When the game is tight, all of a sudden it isn’t because of those runs.”
The hosts held a 61-45 after three, allowing Orr to give his reserve players extended minutes. Sitara Byrd had 11 points in 21 minutes and Payton Hymas had seven in 15.
“When someone isn’t having a good night, there’s a good chance someone off the bench will step up,” Orr said. “It is such a fun team to coach because we have so many players that can score the ball.”
First-half battle
The first 20 minutes of the men’s game was back and forth, seeming like it would go down to the wire.
Each team came out sluggish, not surprising since it was the second of a back-to-back for the two groups. The rust wore off after the first five minutes as the lead changed hands five times, with Corban (17-7, 13-5) holding a slight 34-32 halftime edge.
Neither team led by more than five, with LCSC (12-12, 9-9) holding a 24-19 advantage with 8:35 remaining in the first half.
Davian Brown was 5-for-5 shooting with 13 points in first half, and he finished 9-of-11 from the field with a game-high 26 points.
“He was phenomenal,” Johnson said. “We’re just not good enough to overcome having just a couple of bullets in the gun. We have to be fully loaded and ready to roll and tonight we just weren’t.”
Woes at the end
Lewis-Clark State struggled to shoot the ball, particularly in the second half as it went 7-for-23 (30%).
“We have to find a way to be more efficient,” Johnson said. “As simple as it is, they just made more shots than we did down the stretch. As corny as that sounds, that’s just how basketball is sometimes.”
The biggest turning point came with 13:06 left after Johnson earned a technical foul.
On the previous play, Johnson pleaded his case for a traveling call to one of the officials. Johnson had been in the officials’ ears all night, and he paid for it.
Taylor Anderson converted the two free throws to give Corban a 46-38 edge.
“I let our team down with that technical,” Johnson said. “I regret that, but I love how we went out there and fought through adversity.”
MEN
CORBAN (17-7, 13-5)
Anderson 6-9 2-2 15, Warmouth 3-6 5-6 13, Escheik 4-9 2-3 10, Henderson 4-9 0-0 9, Mohammadi 2-3 1-3 6, Stafford 3-8 2-2 9, Helaire II 2-5 0-0 4, Carlson 1-7 0-0 2, Franklin 0-0 0-4 0, Van Lierop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-20 68.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-12, 9-9)
Brown 9-11 4-4 26, Lustig 3-10 3-3 10, Hunt 2-6 2-2 6, Bennion 1-5 0-0 2, Crosby 0-3 0-0 0, Courtney 2-6 0-0 4, Chaney 1-4 0-0 3, Warren 1-2 0-0 3, Newsom 0-0 2-4 2, Peoples Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Stockton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 11-13.
Halftime — Corban, 34-32. 3-point goals — Corban 6-19 (Warmouth 2-3, Henderson 1-1, Mohammadi 1-1, Stafford 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Escheik 0-2, Carlson 0-5), Lewis-Clark State 7-17 (Brown 4-5, Lustig 1-2, Warren 1-2, Chaney 1-4, Stockton 0-1, Crosby 0-3). Fouled out — Crosby. Rebounds — Corban 35 (Escheik 6), Lewis-Clark State 31 (Courtney, Newsom 5). Assists — Corban 5 (Escheik, Henderson 2), Lewis-Clark State 11 (Bennion 5). Total fouls — Corban 16, Lewis-Clark State 17. Technical — Lewis-Clark State bench. A — 596.
WOMEN
CORBAN (11-13, 8-10)
Koehnke 4-9 0-0 9, Younker 3-12 0-0 8, Golenor 3-8 0-0 6, Godwin 2-9 0-0 5, Boring 1-5 1-2 3, LaVergne 4-9 0-0 12, Albrech 2-4 0-0 6, Wyllie 1-2 0-0 3, Hodnett 1-4 0-0 2, Jensen 1-1 0-0 2, Remsburg 1-1 0-0 2, Van De Riet 0-2 1-4 1. Totals 23-66 2-6 59.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-2, 17-1)
Stevens 7-14 0-0 20, Holm 7-12 1-2 15, Sander 4-5 0-0 9, Muehlhausen 4-8 0-0 8, Broyles 0-6 0-0 0, Byrd 4-8 2-2 11, Hymas 3-7 0-0 7, Clabby 1-2 2-2 5, Wilson 2-2 0-1 4, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 5-7 79.
Corban 18 15 12 14—59
Lewis-Clark State 16 22 23 18—79
3-point goals — Corban 11-30 (LaVergne 4-8, Albrecht 2-3, Younker 2-9, Koehnke 1-2, Wyllie 1-2, Godwin 1-5, Boring 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 10-24 (Stevens 6-12, Sander 1-1, Clabby 1-1, Hymas 1-2, Byrd 1-3, Muehlhausen 0-1, Holm 0-2, Broyles 0-2). Rebounds — Corban 33 (Golenor 9), Lewis-Clark State 46 (Holm 9). Assists — Corban 16 (Koehnke 4), Lewis-Clark State 16 (Hymas 5). Total fouls — Corban 14, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 596.
